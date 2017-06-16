Own part of a local grocery store when you join Salt Lake City co-op

Wasatch Cooperative Market now has more than 450 owner-members, a milestone that moves the organization one step closer to its goal of opening a community-owned grocery store.

The co-op, which launched in 2009, now hopes to increase its member-owner base through its new "We Own It" campaign. Once the co-op reaches 750 owner-members, it can get financial backing and enter into negotiations for a full-service store site in the Salt Lake valley.

An $300 investment is required to join the co-op. The amount can be paid in a lump sum or through monthly payments. Currently member-owners live in nine Utah counties stretching from Cache to Iron and from Salt Lake to Uintah.