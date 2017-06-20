At Utah writing camp, teens will workshop stories with their favorite authors

Sigafus doesn't know who he'll be working with, but he's excited to learn how to "not just write words but craft them," he says.

"I've never been able to get beyond much more than a rough draft," he says. "I'm hoping that some of the advice given at camp will help me to progress."

Condie formed the nonprofit camp after recalling that when she was growing up in Cedar City, no famous author ever visited her school. If it weren't for the support of her parents and teachers, she says, she might have never realized that writing was a worthwhile hobby, let alone a potential career.

The best-selling author of the dystopian "Matched" trilogy hopes to convey that possibility to teens ages 13-18 — especially rural teenagers who might not have talked with many full-time writers.

"It's fun for kids to see that this is a real job, and they can be creative," Condie says. "It doesn't mean that they have to grow up to be authors, but if they want to express themselves, there's someone saying, 'We'd love to help you with that.'"

The inaugural event runs June 28-30 at Southern Utah University. Spots are still available, but registration closes Wednesday.

WriteOut attendees will also be able to explore SUU — going swimming, playing pickleball, attempting the climbing wall or writing independently in the computer labs. And trips are planned to Bryce Canyon National Park and to the Utah Shakespeare Festival for "As You Like It" and a special seminar.

"We're aiming high, but we want it to be one of the coolest experiences that they've had," Condie says.

—

Of the 100 student spots at WriteOut, 20 were reserved for students like Sigafus who had the merit to attend the camp but needed financial help to do so.

Sigafus, the oldest of five siblings, traces his love of writing back to first grade, when he would fold and staple pieces of paper to create tiny picture books. He's drafting several fantasy novels now, drawn to "the idea that anything is possible."

One story involves a boy with wings, raised on a pirate ship, who is sent off on "some crazy quest" by his father. Another is set in southern Utah, so he hopes to "find better ways to describe it" as he takes in the redrock scenery around the camp.

Condie estimates that close to 50 teens applied for scholarships, submitting personal essays and providing references.

Shayla Baker, who lives in Delta, doesn't have a computer at home and does most of her writing on her phone. Last year, the 14-year-old posted one of her stories — about a girl who is a werewolf and becomes the Alpha of her clan — on Wattpad, an online community for sharing original writing and feedback.