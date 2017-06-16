Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Restaurants FAV Bistro, Twisted Fern open in northern Utah

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jun 16 2017 01:38 pm
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

One restaurant specializes in an eclectic mix of favorites, while the other serves everyday ingredients with a twist.

Here are two new restaurants that have opened recently in northern Utah.

FAV Bistro • Anny Sooksri, owner of Tea Rose Diner, Chabaar and Siam Noodle House, recently opened her fourth restaurant in the former Normandie Bakery and Cafe building in Holladay. The menu, as the name suggests, is a combination of all Sooksri's favorites, including popcorn pork, fish tacos with mango salsa, steak massaman poutine, lychee curry with grilled duck and vegan sweet rolls. Entrees $13-$28. 1984 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay; 801-676-9300 or search Facebook for FAV Bistro. Open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twisted Fern • Chef/owner Adam Ross, a graduate of Johnson and Wales' Denver campus, spent 10 years elevating the menu at Park City Bistro 402 before opening Twisted Fern in Park City's Snow Creek Plaza earlier this month. The menu celebrates fresh ingredients, but gives them a creative twist, such as the grilled eggplant caprese appetizer, the chicken fried portobello with green peppercorn gravy and cauliflower grits; and the open-face shorty melt with braised short rib, gruyère, apple bacon sauerkraut and a fried egg. For dessert there's edible cookie dough and a frybread sundae. The light interior has custom tables made by Ross' father, Neil. Entrées $15-$28. 1300 Snow Creek Drive, Suite RS; 435-731-8238 or twistedfern.com. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Kathy Stephenson

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES