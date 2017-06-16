Restaurants FAV Bistro, Twisted Fern open in northern Utah

One restaurant specializes in an eclectic mix of favorites, while the other serves everyday ingredients with a twist.

Here are two new restaurants that have opened recently in northern Utah.

FAV Bistro • Anny Sooksri, owner of Tea Rose Diner, Chabaar and Siam Noodle House, recently opened her fourth restaurant in the former Normandie Bakery and Cafe building in Holladay. The menu, as the name suggests, is a combination of all Sooksri's favorites, including popcorn pork, fish tacos with mango salsa, steak massaman poutine, lychee curry with grilled duck and vegan sweet rolls. Entrees $13-$28. 1984 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay; 801-676-9300 or search Facebook for FAV Bistro. Open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.