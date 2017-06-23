Intermezzo steps up to the plate for summer season

An unexpected arc struck Subotic when she stepped back and looked at the season she had planned. Pieces featured early in the season have a "more intuitive, improvisatory style" influenced heavily by folk music. That vibe evolves over the six-week schedule "to a more highly learned style, if you will."

The June 26 opener includes music by Béla Bartók and Astor Piazzolla, two composers whose names are virtually synonymous with the sounds of their homelands (Hungary and Argentina, respectively). Subotic will team with violinist Lun Jiang in Bartók's first sonata for violin and piano. "It requires extraordinary agility from both players," she said. "I'm excited to play with Lun." Cellist Pegsoon Whang will join Jiang and Subotic in a piano-trio arrangement of Piazzolla's "Estaciones porteños" (loosely, "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires"), originally written for string quartet. Whang, Subotic and clarinetist Lee Livengood will open the concert with Beethoven's "Gassenhauer" Trio, based on a popular aria of the composer's day.

Erwin Stein's stripped-down arrangement of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4 is the centerpiece of the second concert. Though Mahler is known for building expansive musical worlds, the Fourth is his shortest and most intimate symphony and closes with a song of childlike wonder. Rei Hotoda, recently hired as music director of the Fresno Philharmonic after two seasons as associate conductor of the Utah Symphony, will lead a 12-member ensemble that includes soprano Aubrey McMillan. "It's a sophisticated version," Subotic said. "I'm excited that Rei is conducting it as her farewell to Utah." The concert also features Utah Symphony principal cellist Rainer Eudeikis, playing solo in Eugène Ysaÿe's Cello Sonata and teaming with pianist Frank Weinstock in a sonata by Zoltán Kodály.

Concert 3 is an evening of string quartets, "which is unusual for Intermezzo," Subotic said. Utah Symphony players Jiang, Whang, violinist Lynnette Stewart and violist Whittney Thomas will perform works of Maurice Ravel, Anton Webern and Karol Szymanowski.

Subotic will get a workout on the season's fourth concert. She'll join longtime friend and colleague Karlyn Bond in a two-piano arrangement of Ravel's "La Valse." She also will be featured with Utah Symphony concertmaster Madeline Adkins and associate principal cellist Matthew Johnson in trios by Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

To close the season, pianist Paulina Zamora will fly in from Chile to play all 12 of Claude Debussy's notoriously difficult piano etudes. Harpist Elizabeth White-Clark, a Salt Lake City native who recently graduated from the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia, will perform Ravel's Introduction and Allegro. And tenor Robert Breault, making his series debut, will join pianist Jeffrey Price in the world premiere of Roens' "Three Existential Songs."