Utah’s Terry Tempest Williams to teach at Harvard

Utah writer Terry Tempest Williams has been appointed writer-in-residence at the Harvard Divinity School.
"Humbled by the support, honored to be able to work with such remarkable people," Williams wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning announcing her appointment for the 2017-18 academic year. "Thrilled at all I will be exposed to and learn."
Williams lives in Castle Valley and is a visiting professor at Dartmouth College's Environmental Studies program. She's written 15 books, including last year's well-received "The Hour of the Land: A Personal Topography of America's National Parks" and her influential 1991 memoir "Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place."