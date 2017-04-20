Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Annual Utah historic home tour offers peek into SLC’s Yalecrest neighborhood

By connect
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (15)

The Yalecrest neighborhood, one of Salt Lake City's most iconic residential areas, will be featured Saturday during Preservation Utah's 46th Annual Historic Homes Tour.

Seven buildings, built between 1900 and 1925, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The homes vary in design and scale as they were built over several decades. Many of the original homeowners were influential in the fields of medicine, architecture, science and religion, said Kirk Huffaker, executive director of Preservation Utah, formerly the Utah Heritage Foundation, which sponsors the annual event.

The homes include Period Revival cottages, English Tudor and Prairie-style homes, the latter made famous by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Several homes in this neighborhood were designed by local architect Taylor Woolley, who studied under and drafted for Wright.

Preservation efforts have been an important part of the Yalecrest neighborhood, with several local historic district nominations and continuing education by local preservation groups.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance or $25 on the day of the tour. They can be purchased at www.preservationutah.org or 801-533-0858.

Ticketholders can pick up tour brochures and get their required wristbands at the LDS ward building, 1431 E. Gilmer Drive.

Kathy Stephenson

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()