Annual Utah historic home tour offers peek into SLC’s Yalecrest neighborhood

The Yalecrest neighborhood, one of Salt Lake City's most iconic residential areas, will be featured Saturday during Preservation Utah's 46th Annual Historic Homes Tour.

Seven buildings, built between 1900 and 1925, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The homes vary in design and scale as they were built over several decades. Many of the original homeowners were influential in the fields of medicine, architecture, science and religion, said Kirk Huffaker, executive director of Preservation Utah, formerly the Utah Heritage Foundation, which sponsors the annual event.

The homes include Period Revival cottages, English Tudor and Prairie-style homes, the latter made famous by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Several homes in this neighborhood were designed by local architect Taylor Woolley, who studied under and drafted for Wright.