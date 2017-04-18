Review: John Mayer solid, but not sizzling on latest album

Earth's reigning guitar god, John Mayer, is out with his seventh studio album, "The Search for Everything." It reveals a calmer artist taking a measured approach to accessible funk-laced songs.

This is a confident album that feels less like an artistic exploration and more like plate of musical comfort food. There are few unexpected turns. The arrangements are solid, if a slight bit predictable.

"Still Feel Like Your Man" is the track that stands out most — the easy-to-feel rhythm is accessible and the lovelorn message is a good fit. Slow breaks give way to a danceable hook and a sunny outlook for Mayer.