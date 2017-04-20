Quantcast
TV preview: ‘Great News’ — sitcom is funny

First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

From the producers of "30 Rock" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" comes "Great News," which is the nightmare of everyone who has an overbearing mother. Katie (Briga Heelan) is a cable news producer who is horrified when her mother, Carol (Andrea Martin), gets an internship on the show. Give it a couple of episodes — it just might grow on you.

Watch • 8 & 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, NBC/Ch. 5

 

AT A GLANCE

The Week Ahead

‘Genius’

Series about the life of Albert Einstein.

Watch » 7 & 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, National Geographic Channel

‘Shots Fired’

A riot erupts.

Watch » 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fox/Ch. 13

‘Handmaid’s Tale’

Excellent series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel.

Watch » Streaming begins Wednesday, Hulu

‘Fargo’

Gloria tries to cover up a crime.

Watch » 11 p.m. Wednesday, FX

‘The President’s Show’

Donald Trump (comedian Anthony Atamanuik) hosts a talk show from the Oval Office.

Watch » 12:30 am. Friday (late Thursday), Comedy Central

This Weekend

‘Bosch’

Season 3 of the crime drama.

Watch » Streaming Friday, Amazon

NBA playoffs

L.A. Clippers at Utah Jazz (Game 3).

Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, ESPN2 & ROOT

MLS

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake.

Watch » 7:30 p.m. Saturday, KMYU

NBA playoffs

L.A. Clippers at Utah Jazz (Game 4).

Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, ROOT & TNT

‘American Crime’

Dustin reaches out to Kimara for help.

Watch » 9 p.m. Sunday, ABC/Ch. 4

‘FEUD: Bette & Joan’

The feud and the series come to an end.

Watch » 11 p.m. Sunday, FX

‘Silicon Valley’

The guys try to find funding for their video chat app.

Watch » 11 p.m. Sunday, HBO

