TV preview: ‘Great News’ — sitcom is funny

The Week Ahead
—
‘Genius’
Series about the life of Albert Einstein.
Watch » 7 & 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, National Geographic Channel
‘Shots Fired’
A riot erupts.
Watch » 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fox/Ch. 13
‘Handmaid’s Tale’
Excellent series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel.
Watch » Streaming begins Wednesday, Hulu
‘Fargo’
Gloria tries to cover up a crime.
Watch » 11 p.m. Wednesday, FX
‘The President’s Show’
Donald Trump (comedian Anthony Atamanuik) hosts a talk show from the Oval Office.
Watch » 12:30 am. Friday (late Thursday), Comedy Central
This Weekend
—
‘Bosch’
Season 3 of the crime drama.
Watch » Streaming Friday, Amazon
NBA playoffs
L.A. Clippers at Utah Jazz (Game 3).
Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, ESPN2 & ROOT
MLS
Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake.
Watch » 7:30 p.m. Saturday, KMYU
NBA playoffs
L.A. Clippers at Utah Jazz (Game 4).
Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, ROOT & TNT
‘American Crime’
Dustin reaches out to Kimara for help.
Watch » 9 p.m. Sunday, ABC/Ch. 4
‘FEUD: Bette & Joan’
The feud and the series come to an end.
Watch » 11 p.m. Sunday, FX
‘Silicon Valley’
The guys try to find funding for their video chat app.
Watch » 11 p.m. Sunday, HBO