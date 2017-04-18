Utah beer news: Roha Brewing Project opens Friday, prickly pear hard cider benefits Utah wilderness

Cider for a cause • Desolation Prickly Pear Hard Cider is the newest product from Mountain West Hard Cider and pays homage to southern Utah's iconic Desolation Canyon. The addition of prickly pear fruit to cider during fermentation imparts subtle flavors of melon and citrus. It also gives the cider, which is 6.9 percent alcohol-by-volume, a slight rosy color. Mountain West will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (SUWA). It is available at the Mountain West Hard Cider tasting room and production facility, 425 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City, and at select Utah bars and restaurants. A 16.9-ounce bottle costs $5.99.

Proper combination • Proper Brewing Co. recently introduced its New Zeangland Session IPA. It has the hazy straw-color of a New England IPA, but also features New Zealand hops — added into the initial boil and after fermentation — a process called dry hopping. The method adds notes of tropical fruit, citrus and a hint of pine. The beer is 4 percent alcohol-by-volume and available on tap only at the brewery, 857 S. Main St., Salt Lake City.

Epic in the can • Epic Brewing has released three of its Utah Session Series beers in 12-ounce cans, including its Session IPA, Mountain Ale and the new Salt Lake Lager. Each brand is available in six- and 12-packs and is available in Utah grocery and convenience stores, including Harmons, Smiths Food & Drug, Fresh Market and Maverik. The new cans will be sold alongside the original 22-ounce bomber that Epic launched in December 2015.

kathys@sltrib.com