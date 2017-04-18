Utah beer news: Roha Brewing Project opens Friday, prickly pear hard cider benefits Utah wilderness

Utah's dynamic brewing scene is always changing and adding brewers and products. Here's what's on tap in April:
Roha opens • Salt Lake City's newest craft beer maker, Roha Brewing Project, opens Friday, April 21, . The brewery, 30 E. Kensington Ave., marks the return of Chris Haas, formerly the head brewer at Desert Edge Brewery at The Pub and one of Utah's brewing pioneers. For the project, Haas has collaborated with partners Rob Phillips, an engineer and home brewer, and Josh Stern, a chef and self-proclaimed beer nerd. The brewery and package agency is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., allowing customers to enjoy a beer on site or to take home. For its opening, Roha has five debut beers: Back Porch Pale Ale, Three Deep American Ale, Thursday India Pale Ale, Big Green Couch Double India Pale Ale and Kensington Grand Saison. Depending on the alcohol level, the beer is available on draft, in 12-ounce cans or 22-ounce bottles. T-shirts, hats, beanies, pint glasses, growlers, bottle openers and koozies also available.