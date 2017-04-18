Quantcast
Finding your favorite Utah food truck just got easier with new app

connect
More than 100 food trucks operate every day in Utah, yet potential customers may not know where the trucks might be parked and what's on the menu.

The new Food Truck League Finder app tries to solve that problem, making it easier to find and support these local businesses, said Taylor Harris, founding partner of the Food Truck League, which coordinates food truck events and catering throughout the Wasatch Front.

The new tool allows users on their mobile devices to see upcoming roundups, future schedules for individual trucks or even request catering. The map feature allows users to find trucks located nearby or scroll through a list of trucks scheduled for a selected time. Additionally, food trucks can use the app to provide periodic prizes and special offers.

It is available on Android, iOS and online at thefoodtruckleague.com/events.

"From the beginning, the goal of the Food Truck League has been to bring great food and communities together," Harris said. "We knew we needed a way to bring all the information we have to the community, and this app finally allows us to be able to do that."

 

