Bronfman, orchestra deliver a Beethoven blockbuster

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Last Updated Apr 15 2017 09:45 pm
What could be better than hearing one of the world's greatest musicians in a Beethoven piano concerto? Hearing him play two Beethoven piano concertos, as Yefim Bronfman is doing this weekend with the Utah Symphony and conductor Thierry Fischer.

Bronfman achieves a oneness with the piano that is virtually unrivaled, projecting every note — from a delicate pianissimo to a thunderous fortissimo — with uncanny clarity and beauty of line. Under Fischer's direction, the orchestra matched Bronfman's finesse in Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 3 and 4, holding Friday's crowd at rapt attention.

Alban Berg's extraordinary Three Pieces for Orchestra — imagine looking at Mahler in a cracked mirror — completed the program.

AT A GLANCE

Utah Symphony

Music of Beethoven and Berg.

With » Conductor Thierry Fischer and pianist Yefim Bronfman

When » Reviewed Friday, April 14; repeats Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where » Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City

Running time » About 2 hours, including intermission

Tickets » $20-$93; discounts for students, under-30s and groups; utahsymphony.org

