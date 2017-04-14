Bronfman, orchestra deliver a Beethoven blockbuster

What could be better than hearing one of the world's greatest musicians in a Beethoven piano concerto? Hearing him play two Beethoven piano concertos, as Yefim Bronfman is doing this weekend with the Utah Symphony and conductor Thierry Fischer.

Bronfman achieves a oneness with the piano that is virtually unrivaled, projecting every note — from a delicate pianissimo to a thunderous fortissimo — with uncanny clarity and beauty of line. Under Fischer's direction, the orchestra matched Bronfman's finesse in Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 3 and 4, holding Friday's crowd at rapt attention.

Alban Berg's extraordinary Three Pieces for Orchestra — imagine looking at Mahler in a cracked mirror — completed the program.