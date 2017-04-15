Public art series concludes with installation of 18 permanent sculptures

If you haven't been downtown since work ended Friday, the streets might look at little different than you're used to.

And it's not a glitch in the Matrix.

It's the permanent installation of 18 large-scale scupltures, part of the Flying Objects public art series by the Salt Lake City Art Program in partnership with the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City.

The new works replace temporary pieces, known as Flying Objects 4.0, that were installed in 2014. That rotation was the fourth incarnation of the series, which first began in 2005 when downtown was under construction during the City Creek Center development and was designed to "add color, shape, interest, whimsy and vitality to the streetscape," according to release from Department of Economic Development.