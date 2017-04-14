Review: Human spark missing from ‘Elizabeth, the dance’ at Ririe-Woodbury

Titles set expectations, and from "Elizabeth, the dance" we really do expect a human story — not a literal narrative, although there are many literal references throughout the work, but a narrative arc to make sense of all the bits and pieces. In general, the images were very sad: sad clowns, people collapsing, ballerina smashing herself on the floor, and other excessive characters.

The clown bit was a moment of witty irony as the costumes became the changing element while the single movement phrase was repeated. There were many great isolated ideas, even if they were butted up against each other disjointedly. But the theatrical elements were not particularly successful, either. The repeated building and breaking down of the giant, Styrofoam, puzzle-piece wall became mundane. It could be that all the stopping and restarting of ideas within the dance was meant to make the audience feel as if we too were running into a metaphorical wall.

A highlight of the performance was a personal story by dancer Bashaun Williams, accompanied by his skillful dribbling of a basketball. He clearly has a relationship with the ball, something athletes develop over years of practice. I've watched Williams onstage as a dancer since he joined RW, but my knowledge of him as a human immediately deepened.

The program notes offer a lot of information about Carlson's reasons for creating the piece, a list of nine things she pays homage to. It seems that any one of those would be enough to focus on. Carlson, like all choreographers, wants us to respond, but without some structure it's hard to know what to respond to.

The sound score included a verbal checklist from dance pioneer Doris Humphrey's "How to Make a Dance." I can't recall if it included Humphrey's most famous quote, "All dances are too long," but "Elizabeth, the dance" could use some editing and reshaping.

Given Carlson's reputation and past work, I think it's fair to assume that this performance was only the first phase of her refining process for "Elizabeth, the dance."