Monsters emerge from pain in inventive ‘Colossal’

New York magazine recently declared, "It's not cool to hate Anne Hathaway anymore" — and "Colossal," an inventive and emotionally resonant drama about self-loathing taken to extremes, is the reason.
Gloria, the character Hathaway plays here, is a woman out of control. A barely functioning alcoholic who stays out all night partying with friends, Gloria is thrown out of her Manhattan apartment by her exasperated boyfriend, Tim ("Beauty and the Beast's" Dan Stevens). With nowhere else to go, she relocates to her empty family home upstate to figure out what happens next.
She runs into an old schoolmate, Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), and ends up hanging out at the bar he inherited from his father. Oscar even offers her part-time work as a waitress there. So she ends up drinking PBRs into the morning with Oscar and his buddies, the hunky Joel (Austin Stowell) and the conspiracy-theorizing Garth (Tim Blake Nelson). She stumbles home in the early morning, taking a shortcut through a kids' playground.