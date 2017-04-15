Music: Paradigm performances will feature two distinct halves

This week's Paradigm Chamber Orchestra performances will be like two concerts in one.
On the first half, violinist Gerald Elias, violist Joel Rosenberg and pianist Jeffrey Price — three musicians who have collaborated with one another, but never played together as a trio until now — will play a set of chamber-music staples, with the cello part adapted for viola. Then Rosenberg will lead the chamber orchestra in two major works.
The program kicks off with Mendelssohn's first and best-known piano trio, noted for its "distinctly virtuosic piano part," Rosenberg said. "You'd think it's almost a piano concerto with string accompaniment. Mendelssohn is often perceived as a somewhat conservative classicist, but this piece really reaches into the Romantic era." Rosenberg said the piece's second movement, in particular, is reminiscent of the composer's well-known "Songs Without Words."