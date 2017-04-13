Say cheers to these three new Salt Lake City bars

Raise a glass — or bottle — to three newcomers to the Salt Lake City bar scene.

One offers craft cocktails and a wine tower in an industrial setting. Another has Asian inspirations with a devilish name. And the last features a casual beer-bar setting from a name we already know.

Here's a snapshot of what you'll find at West Side Tavern, Purgatory and Lake Effect.

West Side Tavern and Cold Beer Store

For many years, the Utah Brewers Cooperative beer store has been a favorite place to pick up cold brews produced by Squatters and Wasatch. Now, instead of just buying beer to take home, customers can sit down in a 30-seat tavern, enjoy a drink and watch the bottling and canning line in action through large glass windows at one end of the bar. There are 24 beers on tap as well as higher-alcohol beers in bottles. Wine and spirits also are available. There's a small menu with appetizers — including Squatters' legendary Buffalo wings — a soup of the day and sandwiches. The tavern opened last December, but was only able to sell beer that was 4 percent alcohol by volume (that's 3.2 by weight). Last month, it received a club license from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and "now customers can drink all the beers we produce," said Doug Hofeling, the UBC's chief operating officer. 1763 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City; 801-466-8855. Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.