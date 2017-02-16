Epic ‘Planet Earth II’ offers creatures’-eye view of nature

Attenborough has been making wildlife documentaries for so long that, when asked about the biggest technological change he's seen, suggests "the shift from black-and-white to color" before settling on the transformative power of digital photography.

Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the show's U.S. premiere, he said in the days of celluloid film, "I went for as long as 2 1/2 months without seeing what I'd filmed."

A decade ago, the BBC's original "Planet Earth" was the first nature series filmed in high definition. The new series — shot in razor-sharp ultra-HD — uses even more technological wizardry. Stabilizers and drones let the cameras roam, capturing creatures'-eye-views of leaping lemurs and fighting Komodo dragons. Remote camera traps allowed close-ups of elusive snow leopards and grizzly bears.

The result is a show that gets viewers closer to the animals than ever before — and more emotionally involved. Broadcast in Britain in the fall, "Planet Earth II" has been sold around the world and starts airing this week in Canada and Australia.

Attenborough says in the past, program-makers felt "we weren't giving the viewers the climax that they wanted" if a predator failed to catch their prey. In real life, he said, "the failure is more common and more significant than the catching. ... Lions fail about eight times out of 10."

Nowadays, producers understand that viewers often want to cheer for the underdog. When "Planet Earth II" aired in Britain, millions watched, caught between horror and hope, as newly hatched baby iguanas tried to make it across a Galapagos beach without being devoured by hungry racer snakes.

Series producer Tom Hugh-Jones said he thinks a growing number of female producers has added "a lot more emotion" to wildlife programs.

"They see different things, little looks or tender moments," he said. "The male producers tend to go for the more bombastic stuff."

The crew, who spent more than 2,000 days filming in 40 countries, also faced the fraught question of whether to intervene in life-and-death situations.

"We wouldn't stop a predator from catching its prey, because that's the natural cycle of things. And the predator needs to eat as much as the prey," Hugh-Jones said.

But crew members stepped in to save a fledgling noddy bird that had become covered in sticky seeds.

"In certain situations, where you can see very little benefit of that bird dying, apart from maybe a bit of fertilizer for the tree, it feels fair enough to help the animal out of a sticky situation," Hugh-Jones said.

It's not just technology but the planet that has changed in the decade since the first "Planet Earth." For one thing, a majority of the world's population now lives in cities.

Alongside episodes exploring islands, mountains, jungles, deserts and grasslands, "Planet Earth II" devotes one episode to urban wildlife — including Mumbai's leopards, Manhattan's peregrine falcons and the pesky raccoons of Toronto.

Climate change is also reshaping the globe and creating new dangers. It worries Attenborough, who has been exploring the beauty of the natural world for nine decades.