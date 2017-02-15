Los Lobos returns to Salt Lake City with songs more relevant than ever

That's not to say "Gates of Gold" is an overtly political album. When it was released in 2015, it was more about a spiritual journey than a cultural or political one. But now America is a different place, and in that new context the immigrant experience and the influences that shaped their lives and this band are even more profound.

When Perez wrote the song's title track, he has said in interviews, he was thinking of his parents, who left Mexico for an uncertain future: "Far away beyond those hills is a mystery untold/ Far off almost out of sight, there's a beauty to behold/ Which way to go, can't say that I know/ mamma, come gently rock my soul and tell me please, what we'll find behind those gates of gold."

It's a long way from home and a long way from the band's biggest hit, the cover of the Richie Valens hit "La Bamba," that made them a household name.

Over their more than four decade journey, Los Lobos has consistently produced a layered blend of rock, soul, punk and blues and folk. They have earned four Grammy's and in 2015 were nominated for induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They didn't make it, but deserve to be there.

The band's return to The State Room on Sunday night puts Los Lobos in their perfect environment, with the audience so close you can feel the electricity coming from the stage and promises two hours of searing heat.

Tickets are sold out, but you may get lucky at the various online re-sellers. The State Room is also offering upgrades — only if you already have a ticket already — that includes early access for the band's soundcheck and a meet-and-greet with band members.