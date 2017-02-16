In Utah, exploring a bug’s life as only Cirque du Soleil can

Her path to Utah took many international twists. She was born in France to Bulgarian parents and was raised in Montreal. In Canada, she started doing gymnastics at age 9. Her interest in competitive sports isn't surprising, as her parents performed for the Bulgarian national team — her father in taekwondo and her mother in rowing.

But her passion was ignited after watching the Sydney Olympics gymnastics competitions on television.

She competed internationally, winning a bronze on asymmetric bars in the 2006 Pan-American Games, and participated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She also won three silver medals in the 2009 Gymnix World Cup in asymmetric bars, floor exercises and vault.

She decided to join the University of Utah because she wanted to continue her gymnastics career after high school, and there weren't opportunities like the one the NCAA provided to U.S. student-athletes.

"It was a really amazing experience in Utah," Damianova said. "I was excited to do what I love and complete my university degree."

She graduated in 2015 with a degree in communication and a business minor, and she quickly found work in her field.

"Something was missing inside of me; it felt weird not to do something similar to gymnastics," said Damianova, who is fluent in English, French and Bulgarian. "It was hard for me after I graduated not to flip around or jump on the trampoline."

She decided to try out for Cirque du Soleil, and she was cast for the Russian Cradle Act. It consists of six women and about five men who are scarabs. It's somewhat similar to trapeze as the performers are high above the stage and the men throw the women to each other.

No one is secured with ropes, but there is a large net that catches the performers as they dismount.

She describes the show as very colorful and family friendly.

"It's an easy storyline to catch, and it appeals to a large range of people — those who are there to see the acrobatic skills or those who are there because it's a cute show that's colorful and has fun music," she said. "It attracts a lot of people, and you get to see me!"

Damianova is thrilled that she gets to use her gymnastics skills for her career, and she loves that her life is still an international adventure. In addition to getting to know the Cirque du Soleil artists (who are from 17 countries), she gets to travel the world to perform. She recently returned from Ecuador, where many in the audience flew in to see their first Cirque du Soleil show.

"This show inspires a lot of people," she said. "For people who are doing circus-type shows for fun, they can see that they can make a career out of it and travel the world. I think it's an inspiration for a lot of young people."