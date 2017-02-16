TV preview: ‘Big Little Lies’ is filled with big stars

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

The Week Ahead

—

‘American Masters’

Author/activist Maya Angelou is profiled.

Watch » 7 p.m. Tuesday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘This Is Us’

Randall learns about his father’s past.

Watch » 8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC/Ch. 5

‘Lethal Weapon’

A high-school football star is murdered.

Watch » 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fox/Ch. 13

‘The Expanse’

The Rocinante races to save Earth.

Watch » 11 p.m. Wednesday, Syfy

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Alex learns a lot has changed at work.

Watch » 7 p.m. Thursday, ABC/Ch. 4

‘Riverdale’

The Blossom family has a secret agenda.

Watch » 8 p.m. Thursday, CW/Ch. 30

This Weekend

—

‘Planet Earth 2’

A new season of this stunning nature series begins.

Watch » 10 p.m. Saturday, AMC, BBC America & Sundance

NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, live from New Orleans.

Watch » 6:20 p.m. Sunday, TBS & TNT

‘The Good Fight’

Debut of this “Good Wife” spinoff, which will continue online on CBS All Access.

Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, CBS/Ch. 2

‘Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary’

Kelsey Grammer hosts this look back at the radio/TV network’s history.

Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, NBC/Ch. 5

‘Victoria on Masterpiece’

Victoria must choose a regent in the event she dies in childbirth.

Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7