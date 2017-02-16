Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

TV preview: ‘Big Little Lies’ is filled with big stars

First Published      Updated 46 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård and Adam Scott star in "Big Little Lies," a seven-part series about husband, wives and parents who are more — or less — than they appear. At the center of the narrative is a suspicious death at an elementary-school fundraiser.

Watch • 10 p.m. Sunday, HBO

 

AT A GLANCE

The Week Ahead

‘American Masters’

Author/activist Maya Angelou is profiled.

Watch » 7 p.m. Tuesday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘This Is Us’

Randall learns about his father’s past.

Watch » 8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC/Ch. 5

‘Lethal Weapon’

A high-school football star is murdered.

Watch » 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fox/Ch. 13

‘The Expanse’

The Rocinante races to save Earth.

Watch » 11 p.m. Wednesday, Syfy

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Alex learns a lot has changed at work.

Watch » 7 p.m. Thursday, ABC/Ch. 4

‘Riverdale’

The Blossom family has a secret agenda.

Watch » 8 p.m. Thursday, CW/Ch. 30

This Weekend

‘Planet Earth 2’

A new season of this stunning nature series begins.

Watch » 10 p.m. Saturday, AMC, BBC America & Sundance

NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, live from New Orleans.

Watch » 6:20 p.m. Sunday, TBS & TNT

‘The Good Fight’

Debut of this “Good Wife” spinoff, which will continue online on CBS All Access.

Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, CBS/Ch. 2

‘Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary’

Kelsey Grammer hosts this look back at the radio/TV network’s history.

Watch » 7 p.m. Sunday, NBC/Ch. 5

‘Victoria on Masterpiece’

Victoria must choose a regent in the event she dies in childbirth.

Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()