CBS fights ‘The Good Fight’ online to boost streaming service

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
During the seven year run of "The Good Wife," one of the best things about the show was the supporting cast and the guest stars.

Not that three-time Emmy-winner Julianna Margulies wasn't great as Alicia Florrick, the title character in the 2009-16 series. But what about a series that starred, say, Christine Baranski or Cush Jumbo, that picked up, say, a year after we last saw them in "The Good Wife."

That's exactly what we're getting in "The Good Fight" — a new series that stars Baranski as Diane Lockhart and Jumbo as Lucca Quinn.

"There was a real reluctance on my part to let go of what was a great job, a great role, great writers," Baranski said. "One of the first things I did was say to Cush, 'Come on board with me. Let's do this.'"

They're back, along with creators/writers/producers Robert and Michelle King, who created, wrote and ran "The Good Wife."

Jumbo said she watched the first six seasons as a "fangirl," and "the last thing I'd want to do is a diluted version … because I love 'The Good Wife' that much."

Fans of "The Good Wife" won't be disappointed. As "The Good Fight" begins, Diane decides to retire. She resigns from her law firm just as disaster strikes.

"Halfway into the pilot, I lose everything," said Baranski. "It turns very dramatic very quickly."

Diane loses all her money to a Bernard Madoff-like Ponzi scheme perpetrated by one of her friends. Worse yet, she unknowingly steered others toward the fraudulent fund. Her old firm won't take her back, and other big Chicago firms steer clear.

White, liberal Diane lands at a firm where Lucca Quinn (Jumbo) is an associate.

"Michelle had this epiphany — what if we send Diane into an all African-American law firm?" Robert King said. "Suddenly, you could see playing all the old tropes of 'The Good Wife,' but in a completely different cultural setting."

Also making the move is Diane's goddaughter, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie, "Game of Thrones"), a newly minted lawyer whose father (Paul Guilfoyle, "CSI") is the man behind the Ponzi scheme, and whose mother (Bernadette Peters) may also be complicit.

The cast includes Delroy Lindo and Erica Tazel as partners at the new firm; Justin Bartha as Lucca's love interest; and Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold.

While the first episode of "The Good Fight" airs on CBS (Sunday, 7 p.m., Ch. 2) as well as streaming on CBS All Access, the rest of the series will be online only. (Episode 2 will also stream on Sunday; episodes 3-10 will stream one per week beginning on successive Sundays.)

Asked if "The Good Fight" is too hot for broadcast, Robert King replied, "That would make a good headline. So — yes."

But in the first couple of episodes, the biggest difference is some R-rated language.

"You're going to hear people talk the way they speak in life," Michelle King said. So the always-elegant Diane drops an f-bomb when she learns that she's been swindled.

Well, that's what you'll hear if you watch it online. On CBS, you'll hear Diane say, "Son of a b----."

AT A GLANCE

CBS All Access

CBS All Access — www.cbs.com/all-access — is the network’s online streaming service. It features current CBS programming and thousands of episodes of classic series. It does not require a cable or satellite subscription, and costs $5.99 a month (with limited commercials) or $9.99 (commercial free). “The Good Fight” is the streaming service’s first original scripted show; it featured an online-only season of “Big Brother” last fall and will be the home of “Star Trek: Discovery” beginning this summer.

