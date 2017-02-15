CBS fights ‘The Good Fight’ online to boost streaming service

They're back, along with creators/writers/producers Robert and Michelle King, who created, wrote and ran "The Good Wife."

Jumbo said she watched the first six seasons as a "fangirl," and "the last thing I'd want to do is a diluted version … because I love 'The Good Wife' that much."

Fans of "The Good Wife" won't be disappointed. As "The Good Fight" begins, Diane decides to retire. She resigns from her law firm just as disaster strikes.

"Halfway into the pilot, I lose everything," said Baranski. "It turns very dramatic very quickly."

Diane loses all her money to a Bernard Madoff-like Ponzi scheme perpetrated by one of her friends. Worse yet, she unknowingly steered others toward the fraudulent fund. Her old firm won't take her back, and other big Chicago firms steer clear.

White, liberal Diane lands at a firm where Lucca Quinn (Jumbo) is an associate.

"Michelle had this epiphany — what if we send Diane into an all African-American law firm?" Robert King said. "Suddenly, you could see playing all the old tropes of 'The Good Wife,' but in a completely different cultural setting."

Also making the move is Diane's goddaughter, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie, "Game of Thrones"), a newly minted lawyer whose father (Paul Guilfoyle, "CSI") is the man behind the Ponzi scheme, and whose mother (Bernadette Peters) may also be complicit.

The cast includes Delroy Lindo and Erica Tazel as partners at the new firm; Justin Bartha as Lucca's love interest; and Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold.

While the first episode of "The Good Fight" airs on CBS (Sunday, 7 p.m., Ch. 2) as well as streaming on CBS All Access, the rest of the series will be online only. (Episode 2 will also stream on Sunday; episodes 3-10 will stream one per week beginning on successive Sundays.)

Asked if "The Good Fight" is too hot for broadcast, Robert King replied, "That would make a good headline. So — yes."

But in the first couple of episodes, the biggest difference is some R-rated language.

"You're going to hear people talk the way they speak in life," Michelle King said. So the always-elegant Diane drops an f-bomb when she learns that she's been swindled.

Well, that's what you'll hear if you watch it online. On CBS, you'll hear Diane say, "Son of a b----."