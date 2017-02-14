Review: Pioneer Theatre Company plays around with contemporary farce

Mary and Jo's fears are affirmed when they learn that Jackson, a dentist, is under suspicion in the disappearance of his young hygienist. When they learn that Liz's sexy but dim daughter, Amanda (Betsy Helmer), plans a southern Utah camping trip with her mother's boyfriend, the friends ineptly enlist the help of Amanda's ex, Trenner (CJ Strong), a snowboarder.

Rouse and her blonde Farrah Fawcett waves trip airily around the stage, while Coleman's Jo offers masterful double-takes. Tolpegin's Mary strikes poignant notes as she gracefully turns aside young Trenner's naive passes, but overplays her character's "lean-in" attraction to the police sergeant (also Gately) investigating the hygienist's disappearance.

As the clueless young characters, Strong and Helmer both exhibit onstage charisma, but their characters' stereotypical affectations quickly become annoying.

Under artistic director Karen Azenberg's direction, the show is fast-paced, aided by the antic music playing during scene breaks, while Daniel Meeker's set design works winningly.

But a game cast and Pioneer's high production values can't paper over the thinness of the script, particularly in the missed opportunity of a locally inspired story that could do so much more work in sending up this particular place.

Admittedly, critics are known for our collective humorlessness, and on opening night, theatergoers around me seemed to appreciate the zingers tucked into the sparse local references. Although I did think I observed some cringing in the rows ahead of me during a tent-thumping scene that played for laughs a mother's sexual exploits in the earshot of her daughter.

What this comedy reveals, once again, is just how hard it is to craft a contemporary farce.

"Women in Jeopardy" lands with unfortunate timing, unfolding at a divisive time when aisle-crossing art has begun to matter more than ever.

ellen@sltrib.com

facebook.com/ellen.weist