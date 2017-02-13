Leslie Odom Jr., Beach Boys, ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ and more at Deer Valley this summer

Subscription, group and VIP tickets are on sale now; tickets for the general public will go on sale April 4 at 10 a.m. Among other perks, VIPs have first access to salon performances by festival artists in private residences. Those interested in volunteering as ushers, ticket takers, etc., should contact Melissa Robison at volunteers@usuo.org or 801-869-9067.

Here is the festival lineup. Outdoor performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheatre, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City; chamber performances are at 8 p.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City.

July 1 • Patriotic celebration with soprano Lisa Vroman and conductor Jerry Steichen; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 5 • Concertmaster Madeline Adkins is leader and violin soloist in Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," plus Mozart's Symphony No. 29; St. Mary's Church.

July 7 • "Ella at 100," a celebration of Ella Fitzgerald with vocalist Patti Austin and conductor Randall Craig Fleischer; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 8 • The Beach Boys and conductor Randall Craig Fleischer; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 12 • Works of Bach, Telemann and Vivaldi with conductor Jeannette Sorrell, founder of the Cleveland-based Baroque orchestra Apollo's Fire; St. Mary's Church.

July 14 • Gershwin's greatest hits, including "Rhapsody in Blue," with pianist Kevin Cole and conductor John Morris Russell; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 15 • Leslie Odom Jr., winner of a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the smash hit "Hamilton," with conductor John Morris Russell; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 19 • Music of Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, Fauré and Sarasate with conductor Rei Hotoda and violinist Hana Chang, first laureate of the 2016 Stradivarius International Violin Competition; St. Mary's Church.

July 20 • The music of Prince, with vocalist Marshall Charloff and conductor Brent Havens; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 21 • Solo performance by jazz pianist-vocalist Diana Krall; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 22 • "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in concert with conductor Justin Freer; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 26 • Music of Debussy, Copland, Rossini and Mendelssohn with new assistant conductor Conner Gray Covington and principal clarinetist Tad Calcara; St. Mary's Church.

July 28 • "A Dream Is a Wish," with music from "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Frozen" and "Aladdin" conducted by Andy Einhorn as original film footage plays on a big screen; Snow Park Amphitheatre.

July 29 • Vocalist Ben Folds and conductor Andy Einhorn; Snow Park Amphitheatre.