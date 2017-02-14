After series of unfortunate events, Salt Lake City’s Trolley Wing Co. again soaring

These setbacks would have closed most other small, locally owned restaurants, but Wilkerson and his staff — buoyed by devoted customers — persevered.

Wilkerson, along with his general manager Jeff Kric, moved the tavern to its current spot at 2148 S. 900 East. But shortly after signing the lease, the two learned the space wasn't zoned for a bar and it would take months to get it rezoned and get the liquor license they wanted from the DABC.

After years of watching various misfortunes, long-time customers like Curt Warren are happy to see things finally go Wilkerson's way. "I keep telling him that 2017 is his year," said Warren. "It's proof when people are motivated and happy, great things happen."

Getting the club license means the servers at Trolley Wing Co., can now pour beer and mix drinks at the wood bar in front of customers. They soon will tear out the "Zion Curtain" — the barrier that new restaurants must have to shield customers from seeing alcoholic drinks from being mixed and poured — making way in the tiny kitchen for a second oven, much-needed storage and room to hire another cook.

The irony, said Wilkerson, is that the bar license, "will actually give us the ability to sell more food."

—

Wing DNA • Some of Wilkerson's luck, could be that hot wings are in his DNA.

As family lore has it, his maternal grandfather, James Honeck, was a regular at New York's Anchor Bar, credited with creating the first plate of deep-fried chicken wings. Wilkerson said his mother and five aunts, who grew up in Buffalo, insist that their father was there in 1964 when the Anchor Bar owner tossed chicken wings into a deep-fryer and served them with blue cheese dressing, launching a national bar-food phenomenon.

Wilkerson, who grew up in Idaho, said his grandfather went on to open a chicken wing restaurant in the early-1980s in New Mexico.

When Wilkerson moved to Utah in 1999, he discovered Trolley Wing Co., a quirky tavern inside a converted historic streetcar. Located under the water tower at Trolley Square, the tavern served 3.2-beer and chicken wings and camaraderie for the Utah transplant. "Today, some of my best friends are people I met there," he said.

In 2009, Wilkerson bought the business and things ran smoothly for about nine months — until mall officials told Wilkerson that they planned to move the streetcar — which had stood in that spot for nearly five decades — to make way for a multi-million dollar renovation. It was moved to the south parking lot and wrapped in plastic, where it remains today.

With few options, Trolley Wing Co. leased a corner space inside the mall. It was hidden and lacked efficient kitchen space, but Wilkerson felt it was his only option. "It was brutal. I did everything I had to do to keep it alive, roofing houses in the morning and working the bar at night," he said. "I really believed in it."

So did customers like Manny Cantu, a regular with his own personalized beer mug that hangs on the wall.

"Some people stopped coming because they said it wasn't as cool as it used to be," said Cantu of West Jordan. "It was a different location, but I wasn't going to stop supporting a business and a friend who was really working hard to keep things going."

Trolley Wing Co. hung on in the mall location for four more years, subsidized in part by Wilkerson's construction business. Just when the mall renovation was nearing completion, the new owners of Trolley Square called Wilkerson. He thought it was to sign the lease for a new space — instead it was to evict him.