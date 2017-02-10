Dish of the week: Croissant aux aumandes from Passion Flour Patisserie

$5.25 • This airy croissant — which on Thursday was named one of PETA's Top 10 Vegan Sweet Treats for Valentine's Day — is a triple threat of almond flavors. It's filled with almond crème, dipped in almond syrup and topped with candied almonds. It's also dairy-, egg- and GMO-free. PETA's coast-to-coast list of decadent desserts was selected from restaurants and bakeries across the country and proves that "diners can indulge their sweet tooth while being sweet to animals," said President Ingrid Newkirk.

Passion Flour Patisserie • 165 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City; 385-242-7040. Open Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday though Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.