10 Pizza Places You Might Not Have Tried

Fire and Slice

If you have even been to the Wasatch Front Farmer's Market in the summer, then you've probably noticed the line forming beside this mobile wood-fired pizza oven. Fire and Slice is the real deal for tasty pizza outdoors. Their dough is hand rolled and allowed to ferment for 24 hours. Try the breakfast pizza—it's good any time of day!

Maverik

Everything is on point with Maverik's 12-inch Neapolitan style thin crust pizzas. They are cooked in 90 seconds at 700 degrees Fahrenheit in an imported Italian Turbochef "Fire" oven to give the pizzas a wood-fired taste. Traditional Neapolitan style pizzas are made with San Marzano tomatoes, aged cheeses, high-quality meats, and extra virgin olive oil, and that's exactly what you'll find in Maverik's pizzas. Try Maverik's made-to-order pizzas in dynamic flavor combinations because they are definitely not your average fast food pizza.

Setebello

Another Utah favorite for savory Neapolitan pizza is Setebello. Setebello's artisan oven hails from Italy and it reaches 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit in one minute. The signature Setebello pizza is made of crushed tomatoes, pancetta, wood oven sausage, roasted mushrooms, toasted pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and basil. It's the perfect blend of different textures with a savory, modern flavor.

Vinto Pizzeria

Vinto Pizzeria is a fantastic, casual option for wood fired pizza in Park City. With a variety of seasonal Italian ingredients featured on their pizzas, it can be difficult to order just one. A crowd favorite is the Patate, which is a delicious blend of sliced Yukon potatoes, fontina, goat cheese, rosemary, wild arugula and white truffle oil.

The Store

Each pizza at The Store in Holladay is made to order. You can make your own custom-built pizza or choose from their signature pizzas. If you're a meat lover, then you will want to order the Olympus, which has a healthy serving of cured pepperoni, smoke bacon and crumbled Italian sausage.

Papa John's

For meat eaters, vegetarians, and even people who want a lighter pizza option, Papa John's is the place to go. Not only do they offer an array of signature specialties, but they also have Papa's Lighter Choices for 300 calories or less per slice. You can order online, from your smartphone or from their app.

Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom's mission is to provide creative and delicious pizza creations in a fun environment. If you're looking for a unique combination of toppings such as the Bayou Bleu, which incorporates a spicy bleu cheese base with grilled shrimp, andouille sausage, and chives, then Mellow Mushroom is your pizza place. They also offer plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Cannella's

Established in 1978, Cannella's foundation lies in the love of food, family, and friends. They are now serving a variety of pizzas from build-your-own to a pizza named "From Russia With Love, featuring vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, spicy sliced sausage, goat cheese, and spinach.

Fratelli

Fratelli is the Italian word for brothers. This restaurant is owned by two of the Cannella brothers Pete and Dave. They have had pizza on their menu since they opened about 10 years ago. The Veronese pizza will make you think you are in Italy. It's made from prosciutto, cremini mushrooms, and mozzarella over San Marzano tomato sauce. What's the big deal about San Marzano tomatoes? These plum tomatoes hail from the rich volcanic soil at the base of Mount Vesuvius, making them extra sweet.