Cuarteto Casals brings universal language to Utah

"Rehearsals were quite efficient — no banter," Brown recalled. Later, Arnau Tomàs pointed out another advantage of the arrangement: The musicians had to choose their words more carefully, meaning there were "no knee-jerk reactions. It was one more layer against quick decisions."

Brown now lives in Spain with his wife, who's also American, and their two young children — and Casals rehearsals are conducted in Spanish.

The quartet will perform a diverse program — one of Mozart's last quartets (K. 589), Shostakovich's Quartet No. 10 and Brahms' Quartet No. 3 — at Libby Gardner Hall in a concert presented by the Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City. Brown remembers being impressed with the venue and the friendly audience when the quartet played different quartets by the same composers there two years ago. He said the dark humor of the Shostakovich pairs well with the cheerier Mozart and Brahms, both of which feature jaunty hunting themes.

When • Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where • Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 E. Presidents Circle, Salt Lake City

Tickets • cmsofslc.org