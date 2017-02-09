Concert announcement: Billy Joel coming to The Viv on Nov. 29

Concert announcement » Tickets for the Piano Man’s first SLC solo show in 10 years available to the public on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Billy Joel just wrapped up a unique "residency" with New York City's Madison Square Garden in which he played one show a month there for three straight years.

As for Salt Lake City … well, he hasn't appeared here in 10 years.

That's set to change, though, on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

The sixth-best-selling recording artist of all time, with more than 150 million records sold, just announced a show for that night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. MT at smithstix.com/billyjoel. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in a presale, though, which starts Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. MT and ends Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m.