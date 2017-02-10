Might the Grammys take a progressive turn? Here’s some predictions

Grammys » Beyoncé and Adele figure to battle it out for the major awards, while Chance the Rapper headlines the new blood.

The Grammys are often a staid affair, with a generally older panel of judges known for making conservative and cautious choices.

This year's 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Sunday in Los Angeles' Staples Center, has a slightly different vibe.

The Album of the Year category alone is proof of a perhaps more progressive approach, as it features R&B icon Beyoncé, rapper Drake and pop superstar Justin Bieber. Singer Adele's inclusion was no surprise, though new country star Sturgill Simpson's nomination was unexpected, even if his genre makes him the next-closest thing to a traditional choice.

Whether Beyoncé's nine total nominations and DIY-rapper Chance the Rapper's seven translate into an evening outside the norm remains to be seen, of course. And attempting to strike a balance between new and old inevitably leaves someone unhappy, as fans stunned by the exclusion of the late David Bowie's "Blackstar" from the major categories will undoubtedly attest.