Some ‘Girls’ talk with Lena Dunham as final season begins

During a recent chat with The Associated Press, Dunham talked about this concluding season, the five seasons before and the alien experience of surfing in New York.

A little too gnarly?

Sure, certain beaches on Long Island draw a surfing crowd conspicuously outfitted with sleek physiques.

It's a different story in the nearby urban canyons.

"If you live in New York City, you almost forget you have a body," Dunham declares. "You're just walking around trying to get everywhere, like a floating head making your way through crowds."

Hard times

Filming of "Girls" wrapped for good last September. Then Dunham went straight into stumping for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"When the show was over, I had taken all my creative energy and put it into campaigning. Then it was: 'Hillary Clinton's not president. Our TV show's over. Donald Trump is in control of the free world. I guess I'll be staying in bed today.' "

A fine time

Filming the last season was "overwhelming and beautiful and nostalgic and at times deeply disorienting," says Dunham.

For much of its run, "Girls" was "the only thing and everything I had," she says, "which is part of why separating from it is so complicated. But I feel really lucky because, so often, a huge marker of your 20s is feeling like you don't have a place to put your passion and your energy, and like you don't have a way to feel seen. I never had to struggle with that.

"I did sort of struggle with going to brunch with my friends. I wasn't necessarily the greatest at the things that are supposed to mark your 20s — moments where you let yourself drift on the tide, even when you're in pain, and you connect with people and go to a party without knowing exactly what time you need to be home. I didn't have that experience."

In short, Dunham isn't Hannah, despite the fact that she did her job so well the distinction was frequently lost on "Girls" viewers.

"Hannah got to be Hannah, and I got to pretend to be her," Dunham explains. "Pretending to be her at a party was better for me than actually being at a party. As a result, I got everything I needed in my 20s. I had a different, really amazing, experience."