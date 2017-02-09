Concert preview: Amaranthe not interested in going through your metal detector

"Pure" or not, this quote-unquote "melodic metal" is an evolution of the genre that's catching on with the masses.

"I think that since the metal scene has generally become more conservative, fans have reacted the opposite way and are consciously looking for alternatives," Mörck said in an email interview with The Salt Lake Tribune. "Metal, in its origin, was always developing, and mixing in new influences, and we think that being groundbreaking is very important for the future of the genre. If there is no real development, the metal genre will slowly fade away and die."

Amaranthe have always been unique within the metal scene for their use of three vocalists, with Elize Ryd and Joacim "Jake E" Lundberg providing "clean vocals while Henrik Englund Wilhemsson contributes "death growls." (A short time after the email interview, it was announced that Lundberg was departing the band, with Smash Into Pieces singer Chris Adams set to fill in.)

That said, there's been a growing diversity of late in the music stylings of many of Amaranthe's Scandinavian metal contemporaries, such as Ghost, Volbeat, Amon Amarth, Apocalyptica, Kvelertak, Enforcer and Dark Tranquillity.

"The Scandinavian metal scene has traditionally been strong since the mid-'90s, and I think we are simply seeing a continuation of that," Mörck said. "Several of these bands have been with us and influencing us since long before Amaranthe started, and in general, we as a band have thrived because of being part of an already active scene. It is difficult for any band to exist in a vacuum."

Meanwhile, it's difficult for Mörck not to roll his eyes at those who might deign to bestow his band with at least some permutation of a metal sub-genre, noting, "there are so many genres in metal already that it is starting to become almost comical." The furthest he'll go in characterizing their style is to say they're "a metal band with an open mind and a vast array of influences." (Though he will, at least, proffer a description of the live shows they'll be doing in support of their "Maximalism" album, teasing, "Think Rammstein meets Pink.")

The only "purity" he cares about is staying true to their own vision of what they want the band to be.

"Everything you'll hear from Amaranthe will be our thoughts, our beating hearts and somehow the soul — continuing to create that very own sound of ours," he said.

Amaranthe having their "very own sound" is not something the guitarist or his bandmates are about to apologize for.

They know their current support could one day dry up, and they have no illusions of single-handedly leading a metal revolution into the melodic promised land, but they also feel they must be doing something right to be where they are.

"The possibility we have to change the metal scene is something we won't stop doing," Mörck said. "And we cannot know if the industry is gonna follow us, or that the popularity for this kind of music will continue. But so far it has, and we are extremely happy about our 'baby,' our creation. And that's something that we will be proud of forever, no matter what happens from this day."

And no matter what happens, just remember, you guardians of metal purity — if you actually give it half a chance, you might just like it.

"We want to be connected, so if you'll come see Amaranthe, be prepared to get involved — smile, jump and sing along," Mörck said. "No judgment, let loose, be yourself, but don't be shy, just dance."

