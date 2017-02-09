Movie review: Good cast raises up predictable ‘Love Everlasting’

Two scarred teens find each other in a small Utah town in "Love Everlasting," a nicely acted but predictably tragic young-adult romance.

When Bridger Jenkins (played by model Lucky Blue Smith, a Spanish Fork native) fights back against an abusive stepfather, he and his mom, Helen (Emily Procter, formerly of "CSI: Miami"), leave Missouri in a beat-up pickup truck with $197 in gas money. The truck's engine blows up in the small town of Greenville, Utah, where they are given temporary lodging by a kind-hearted mechanic, Will Simms ('80s soap star Shawn Stevens).

Will has a daughter, Clover (Christie Burke, who played the adult Renesmee in the "Twilight" series). She's painfully shy and secretly cuts herself because of a dark incident that left her with a severe scar on her left cheek. After some initial conflict (telegraphed by numerous "Pride & Prejudice" references), Clover warms to Bridger, who wears a scar on his chest from a childhood heart transplant. Together, they face the wrath of the school bully, Bo (Austin R. Grant).