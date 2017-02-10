Quantcast
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Entertainment
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Love at first page: Utah readers celebrate Newbery books that resonate in childhood and now

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (8)

On the outskirts of Cedar City, Ally Condie built her own Terabithia.

She and her sister modeled their forest kingdom after the one Jesse and Leslie created in 1977's "Bridge to Terabithia" — though with a dry ravine instead of the creek that figures in the book's tragic climax.

Katherine Paterson's novel is the first of many Newbery award-winning books that grabbed Condie — now a best-selling author — by the heart.

"There are no punches pulled in that book," Condie says. "I'd read a lot of great stuff but usually it had a pretty happy ending. That's a pretty devastating book to read as a kid, but it feels really true."

Condie didn't set out to read all of the Newbery books, but with the local library her main source of reading material — the closest major bookstores were hundreds of miles away in Las Vegas or in Salt Lake City — she ended up reading quite a few from the library's shelf of winners.

"Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry," about a black family enduring violent racism in Mississippi during the Great Depression, was another book that was "so gutting," Condie recalls, "and also very eye-opening. As I kid I was like, 'This doesn't really happen, does it?' "

But there were also "The Westing Game" and "The Witch of Blackbird Pond" — vastly different books that Condie, drawn to mystery and suspense, read over and over.

"You can't really say what a Newbery book is except that it's wonderful," Condie says.

That, in a nutshell, is the main criterion for a book to win the Newbery Medal, awarded each year to the "most distinguished contribution to American literature for children."

Publishers Weekly editor Frederick Melcher proposed creating the Newbery in 1921 to encourage authors to write quality books for children, an audience that was an afterthought for most publishers at the time.

Named for an 18th-century peddler of children's books, the Newbery covers books for children ages zero to 14 — which can include picture books, though an award for that format, the Caldecott, was created in 1937. Fiction, nonfiction or poetry is eligible for the Newbery, so long as it's written by a U.S. resident and first published in America.

A 15-member committee — whose members change each year, but are always from the Association for Library Service to Children — consider eligible books on their own merits, not weighing an author's body of work or how a title might fit into the list of Newbery winners.

Some medal-winning books have not stood the test of time or have been surpassed by runner-up Newbery Honor books. Laura Ingalls Wilder won four honors but never the medal for the Little House series; Beverly Cleary won the medal not for any of her beloved Ramona Quimby books but for "Dear Mr. Henshaw."

The most famous snub is probably "Charlotte's Web," passed over in 1953 for "The Secret of the Andes." According to Newbery lore, "Andes" earned at least one committee member's vote not because it was the best children's book, but because it was the first good one about South America.

But Provo Library Director Gene Nelson — a member of the 2016 Newbery selection committee — notes that there's never going to be a win that's completely controversy-free; even widely beloved books have vehement detractors.

Nelson should know: As part of the 2016 Newbery committee, he gathered with 14 other librarians last month at the American Library Association's midwinter conference for a top-secret debate over which of the thousands of children's books published in 2016 was the best.

Their choice, Kelly Barnhill's "The Girl Who Drank the Moon," has been well-received so far, he said, but he knows some people will feel frustrated that their favorite didn't win. Others will wonder, "What were they THINKING?"

This year’s Newbery winners, chosen by a 15-member committee that included Gene Nelson, director of the Provo Library:

Medal: “The Girl Who Drank the Moon,” by Kelly Barnhill

Honors:

» “Freedom Over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life,” by Ashley Bryan, a collection of poetry and collages.

» “The Inquisitor’s Tale: Or, The Three Magical Children and Their Holy Dog,” by Adam Gidwitz, a humorous epic inspired by “The Canterbury Tales.”

» “Wolf Hollow,” by Lauren Wolk, a story about a young girl in rural Pennsylvania dealing with an especially cruel bully during World War II.

» Next page... 2 3 4 Single page

 

AT A GLANCE

Newbery Night

The Salt Lake Tribune and The King’s English Bookshop celebrate great children’s literature with panelists including best-selling author Ally Condie and Provo Library Director Gene Nelson, who served on this year’s Newbery committee.

When » Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Where » Panel discussion takes place at the 15th Street Gallery, 1519 S. 1500 East, Salt Lake City. Join us afterward at The King’s English Bookshop next door for cake, goodies and prizes.

Tickets » $10, sltrib.com/newberynight

Readers’ favorite Newbery books

We asked Tribune readers to tell us which Newbery books are their favorites — or which children’s books should have won the award but didn’t. Tell us your choices at bit.ly/FavoriteNewbery .

Weller Book Works co-owner Catherine Weller, Salt Lake City

1968 » “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” by E.L. Konigsburg

Every child spends time feeling unappreciated by their family, and thinking “Oh if I run away they’ll appreciate me!” And in the Mixed-Up Files, the girl does run away and she ends up going to the museum and staying there. It’s just such a fantastic book of growth — and beauty, and mystery.

Shellie Thornley, Brigham City

2001 » “A Year Down Yonder” by Richard Peck

I love Richard Peck’s stories about Grandma Dowdell. She reminds me of my own grandmother. We have listened to this on car trips and the story keeps us laughing but still has its sweet moments.

Krysti Meyer, Clinton — who’s read more than 50 Newbery books

1994 » “The Giver” by Lois Lowry

The Giver paved the way for today’s dystopian novels. It teaches us to always question our society and its values, and to fight for what we believe is right.

Tribune columnist Ann Cannon, Salt Lake City — who’s read more than 50 Newbery books

1963 » “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle

I read this book at exactly the right time in my life. The idea that your “weakness” can also be your strength was a novel and important idea for me.

Joseph Peterson, Kaysville

1977 » “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. Taylor

It’s one of the few books I’ve read more than once ... It had a profound effect on me as a person. It shaped a worldview that bends toward social justice, and inspired a dive into other historical fiction and nonfiction learning with regards to our history of slavery, civil rights, and onward. It’s also one of the books I remember that really made me a reader, one who loved getting lost in a story, and learning about the world and the way it is through others’ eyes.

Pat Ames, Taylorsville

Favorite book snubbed by the Newbery Medal: “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls (1962)

I remember our teacher reading “Where the Red Fern Grows” to our class over a period of a couple of weeks. When the dogs die, the school bully burst into tears. He was a different kid after that. It was the first time I’d ever seen someone else’s life impacted by a book.

Snow Horse Elementary’s librariest DaNae Leu, Layton — who’s read more than 100 Newbery books

1977 » “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. Taylor

A difficult story told with clarity, humanity, empathy, and even a bit of humor.

Jennifer Palmer, West Valley City

1961 » “Island of the Blue Dolphins” by Scott O’Dell

It’s my favorite because of the strength and fortitude the main character showed in the face of her isolation and hardships. I re-read it constantly as an elementary student. I had a friend who asked me why I didn’t read something new, and I told her I hadn’t found anything better yet.

Christy Rasmussen, Orem

1963 » “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle

I really bonded with Meg. She was smart, and bookish, and loved her little brother more than anything. She was brave and determined to do whatever she had to in order to get her father back.

Karla Burkhart, Sandy — who’s read more than 100 Newbery books

1950 » “The Door in the Wall” by Marguerite de Angeli

I read it when I was quite young — I was 6 when it was awarded. I think it had a big influence on the books I picked thereafter. I still re-read it often.

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()