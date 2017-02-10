Love at first page: Utah readers celebrate Newbery books that resonate in childhood and now

Condie didn't set out to read all of the Newbery books, but with the local library her main source of reading material — the closest major bookstores were hundreds of miles away in Las Vegas or in Salt Lake City — she ended up reading quite a few from the library's shelf of winners.

"Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry," about a black family enduring violent racism in Mississippi during the Great Depression, was another book that was "so gutting," Condie recalls, "and also very eye-opening. As I kid I was like, 'This doesn't really happen, does it?' "

But there were also "The Westing Game" and "The Witch of Blackbird Pond" — vastly different books that Condie, drawn to mystery and suspense, read over and over.

"You can't really say what a Newbery book is except that it's wonderful," Condie says.

That, in a nutshell, is the main criterion for a book to win the Newbery Medal, awarded each year to the "most distinguished contribution to American literature for children."

Publishers Weekly editor Frederick Melcher proposed creating the Newbery in 1921 to encourage authors to write quality books for children, an audience that was an afterthought for most publishers at the time.

Named for an 18th-century peddler of children's books, the Newbery covers books for children ages zero to 14 — which can include picture books, though an award for that format, the Caldecott, was created in 1937. Fiction, nonfiction or poetry is eligible for the Newbery, so long as it's written by a U.S. resident and first published in America.

A 15-member committee — whose members change each year, but are always from the Association for Library Service to Children — consider eligible books on their own merits, not weighing an author's body of work or how a title might fit into the list of Newbery winners.

Some medal-winning books have not stood the test of time or have been surpassed by runner-up Newbery Honor books. Laura Ingalls Wilder won four honors but never the medal for the Little House series; Beverly Cleary won the medal not for any of her beloved Ramona Quimby books but for "Dear Mr. Henshaw."

The most famous snub is probably "Charlotte's Web," passed over in 1953 for "The Secret of the Andes." According to Newbery lore, "Andes" earned at least one committee member's vote not because it was the best children's book, but because it was the first good one about South America.

But Provo Library Director Gene Nelson — a member of the 2016 Newbery selection committee — notes that there's never going to be a win that's completely controversy-free; even widely beloved books have vehement detractors.

Nelson should know: As part of the 2016 Newbery committee, he gathered with 14 other librarians last month at the American Library Association's midwinter conference for a top-secret debate over which of the thousands of children's books published in 2016 was the best.

Their choice, Kelly Barnhill's "The Girl Who Drank the Moon," has been well-received so far, he said, but he knows some people will feel frustrated that their favorite didn't win. Others will wonder, "What were they THINKING?"