Movie review: ‘Paterson’ gets to the heart of creativity

In the lovely "Paterson," writer-director Jim Jarmusch celebrates the quiet joy of creativity and creates two of the nicest characters to embody that joy.

The title character, Paterson (Adam Driver), has a simple daily routine. He drives a bus in Paterson, N.J., following his route and thinking of lines of poetry. He writes these lines down in a notebook he carries with him. After work, he stops at the tavern for one beer, then goes home to his wife, Laura (played by the Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani). He also walks her bulldog, Nellie.

Laura is the main variable in Paterson's life. She is a whirlwind of creative impulses, an artist in search of her medium. She buys a guitar online, determined to be a country singer. She bakes cupcakes to sell at the farmers market, sure that she'll be successful enough to open a bakery. She paints the living room and creates her own clothes and drapes — and her favorite color scheme is always black and white.