Movie review: Oscar-nominated shorts go from gritty to fanciful

One of the more exciting pre-Oscar traditions is the unveiling of the short films that are up for Academy Awards glory — a chance to see a lot of fascinating work in bite-size nuggets and a way to be one up on your friends in your Oscar pool.
The animation package has one known quantity: Pixar's "Piper," director Alan Barillaro's cute photorealistic tale of a sandpiper chick overcoming his fear of the ocean. (The 6-minute gem played in theaters with "Finding Dory" last summer.)
Three others, all clocking in between 6 and 8 minutes, are also charming. "Borrowed Time," by Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj, shows an Old West sheriff thinking back to his father and a childhood failure. Patrick Osborne's "Pearl" shows a life — of a little girl traveling with her guitarist father, growing into a rebellious teen and into rock-star adulthood — all seen from the dashboard of the same car. And the Canadian-made "Blind Vaysha," directed by Theodore Ushev, uses woodcutlike imagery to illustrate a parable of a girl who can only see the past and future.