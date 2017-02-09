Movie review: Oscar-nominated shorts go from gritty to fanciful

Those four are up against a mini-epic, Robert Valley's 35-minute "Pear Cider and Cigarettes," which employs a graphic-novel style to recount the life of Valley's friend, Techno, whose wild partying and drug use leads him to seek a liver transplant in China. (This short features some explicit adult content and is placed at the end of the program, so parents can hustle their kids out of the theater before it starts.)

Among the live-action works, two deal directly with Europe's immigration crisis. The Danish "Silent Nights," directed by Aske Bang, shows a Ghanaian refugee (Prince Yaw Appiah) befriending a naive Salvation Army volunteer (Malene Beltoft Olsen). And the French film "Ennemis Intérieurs (Internal Enemies)," by Selim Azzazi, is a chilling two-hander in which an Algerian man (Hassam Chancy) applying for French citizenship faces an interrogator (Najib Oudghiri) wanting him to name names of people he's met in the mosque.

The Hungarian "Sing," by Kristóf Deák, is a sweet tale about the new kid in school (Dóra Gáspárvalvi) who uncovers a dark secret about the school's prize-winning choir. Meanwhile, the European star Jane Birkin shines in Timo van Gunten's "La Femme et la TGV" as a widowed bakery-shop owner who develops a lovely pen-pal relationship with someone on the train that passes by her house.

The highlight of the live-action category is "Timecode," by Spain's Juanjo Giménez Peña, a clever and graceful story of two parking-garage security guards — one on the day shift, the other on the night shift — who find an unusual connection. It's the one short of the five that truly surprises.

If I had an Academy ballot, my votes would go to "Piper" and "Timecode." But I'm satisfied that any of the short films that win on Oscar night will be worthy.

