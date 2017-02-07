Red hot wine blends to love this Valentine’s Day

While the economy has recovered, the infatuation with red blends continues, according to the most recent data from Nielsen, which studies consumer buying trends.

"Not only are consumers buying more red blends, much like other wine segments, they are gravitating to more premium price points than in the past," the research notes. Red blends were among the fastest-growing wine categories, accounting for more than 13 percent of the $13 billion spent on table wine, in the 52-week period ending Sept. 12, 2015. And red blends have accounted for more than 31 percent of the new wines entering the U.S. market.

"In a way, red blends are currently the craft beer of the wine category," the company said. "They're hip, different and trending."

Red blend history • While many people may be discovering red blends, they are nothing new. Winemakers have been blending grapes for centuries, says Utah wine educator Sheral Schowe, owner of the Wasatch Academy of Wine. A few examples she mentioned:

Bordeaux • A blend of two or more grapes grown in the Bordeaux region of France, which can include any mixture of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot, malbec and petit verdot.

Côtes du Rhône • From the Rhone Valley of France, this blend is typically made with grenache and a mix of syrah, mourvedre and cinsault.

Rioja • From Spain's most well-known winemaking region, this blend is made with tempranillo and smaller amounts of garnacha and other regional grapes.

Chianti • Italy's famous blend includes sangiovese, canaiolo and other approved grapes from the region.

Meritage • This red blend, which rhymes with heritage, was created in the 1980s by a group of California winemakers who wanted to replicate the Bordeaux wines of France using Napa Valley grapes. Because of European appellation restrictions, they couldn't use Bordeaux on the label.

In the hands of a skilled winemaker, red blends are greater than their individual parts, Schowe said. "Blending really strengthens a weaker grape and can tone down a strong grape."

Red blends also are more interesting to drink, she said, comparing them to a soup made with several ingredients and spices versus one made with a single ingredient.

"There are several points of interest, instead of just one," she said. "And people are more interested in the uniqueness and mystique of the blend."

Of course, winemakers wouldn't keep producing red blends if they didn't help the bottom line, said Jim Santangelo, beverage director of the LaSalle and Trio restaurant groups and owner of the Wine Academy of Utah.