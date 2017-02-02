Quantcast
Travel Channel’s Andrew Zimmern coming to Utah as part of museum lecture series on future of food and ag

The Salt Lake Tribune
The Utah Museum of Natural History's 2017 lecture series focuses on the future of food and agriculture and includes a keynote address by TV personality, chef and author Andrew Zimmern.

As the creator and host of Travel Channel's hit series "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern" and "Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre World," Zimmern travels the globe exploring food and sharing his experiences.

He will speak Tuesday, April 11, at Kingsbury Hall about "Food: A Global Perspective on the State of Our Food Life." Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Kingtix. Adults are $12, or $6 for those with a University of Utah ID.

As part of the series, four other food-related lectures are scheduled at the Natural History Museum, 301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City. These lectures begin at 7 p.m. and are free, but require guests to reserve a spot online at nhmu.utah.edu/lectureseries .

Dates and scheduled speakers:

Feb. 21 • Caleb Harper, the principal investigator and director of the Open Agriculture Initiative at MIT Media Lab, will discuss "Reinventing Our Food Future with Urban Farms."

March 7 and 8 • Naomi Starkman, founder and editor-in-chief of Civil Eats, the James Beard Award-winning news source about the American food system, will speak about "The Rise of the Good Food Movement."

March 23 • Diana Cox-Foster, an entomologist at Utah State University, will talk about "Bees, Essential Keystones Supporting Our Food: Are They in Danger?"

 

