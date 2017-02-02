Travel Channel’s Andrew Zimmern coming to Utah as part of museum lecture series on future of food and ag

The Utah Museum of Natural History's 2017 lecture series focuses on the future of food and agriculture and includes a keynote address by TV personality, chef and author Andrew Zimmern.

As the creator and host of Travel Channel's hit series "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern" and "Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre World," Zimmern travels the globe exploring food and sharing his experiences.

He will speak Tuesday, April 11, at Kingsbury Hall about "Food: A Global Perspective on the State of Our Food Life." Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Kingtix. Adults are $12, or $6 for those with a University of Utah ID.