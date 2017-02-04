Here are 10 children’s picture books to tug at the heartstrings this Valentine’s Day

"XO, OX: A Love Story," by Adam Rex, illustrated by Scott Campbell

What do you do when the object of your affection rebuffs you? Repeatedly? Do you give up and move on? Or do you persist? Well, if you're a huge-hearted but slow-witted ox who's in love from afar with a gorgeous, high-maintenance gazelle, you keep writing her letters. And you sign them "XO, Ox." Gazelle may be able to resist Ox's clumsy romantic overtures, but readers won't. Written in letter form, this new picture book is as sweet as it is entertaining.

"Lucky Lazlo," by Steve Light

Lazlo buys a red flower for a girl starring in a production of "Alice of Wonderland." He plans to give it to her before the play begins, but a cheeky cat steals the flower and leads Lazlo on a merry chase through the theater, where the cast and crew busily violate every theatrical superstition known to man. Will bad luck derail Lazlo, or can he rise above it? The author's note at the end of the book details each of the well- and lesser-known superstitions referenced in the story. "Lucky Lazlo" is a fun choice for the theater nerds in your life.

"What Color Is a Kiss?" by Rocio Bonilla

Monica likes to paint, and she's painted everything from ladybugs to bananas. But she's never painted a kiss, because she doesn't know what color to use. Red, like spaghetti? Green, like a crocodile? Yellow, like honey … and honeybees? It's hard to know when you've never painted a kiss before. Fortunately, Monica has a special somebody (Mom!) who can help her decide.

"That's Me Loving You," by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, illustrated by Teagan White

"That shimmering star? That's me winking at you. That drifting cloud? That's me thinking of you." In this tender story, a young reader is encouraged to look at the natural world and feel a mother's love there, whether the two of them are together or apart. The book's repetitive, rhythmic language makes it a nice choice for reading aloud.

"Here Comes Valentine Cat," by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Claudia Rueda

Cat dislikes Valentine's Day because valentines are mushy. And even if he did like the holiday, the absolute last creature Cat would give a valentine to would be the annoying new dog next door who keeps tossing bones and balls over the fence. What's a grumpy cat to do with a neighbor like that? Rueda's simple line drawings enhance Underwood's good-natured text.

"Plenty of Love to Go Around," by Emma Chichester Clark

Turnabout is fair play in "Plenty of Love to Go Around," which looks at the same situation as "Here Comes Valentine Cat" from a canine point of view. Everybody loves Plum the dog — even the neighbors. He's special, they tell him. But if he's so special, then why did the kids next door bring home a new cat? A cat that everyone fusses over? A cat that isn't afraid of dogs? A cat that follows Plum wherever he goes? For heaven's sake, can't a cat tell when he's not wanted? Humor and heart combine to make this book a likable choice for Valentine's Day — or any day.

"I Will Love You Anyway," by Mick Inkpen, illustrated by Chloe Inkpen

Speaking of dogs, what do you do with a puppy that nips your fingers, steals your shoes and refuses to "sit" (let alone "stay") on command? Can a person figure out how to love a dog like that anyway? Readers of all ages will no doubt recognize their pets (and themselves) in this affectionate look at our ability to forgive and forget.

"Heart to Heart," by Lois Ehlert