Iranian-born Swedish actress Pars vows to travel to Oscars

Stockholm • Iranian-born Swedish actress Bahar Pars, who hopes to share an Oscar for best foreign film, says she and fellow actor Rolf Lassgard "have decided to travel" to the Academy Awards ceremony despite the confusion around U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Pars, who got Swedish citizenship in 1995, said by traveling to the prestigious Feb. 26 ceremony in Los Angeles "the effect will be a lot bigger." The 37-year-old actress holds both Swedish and Iranian passports.

"Standing there together and holding hands is a statement in itself" on Trump's temporary immigration ban against seven majority-Muslim countries, including her native Iran, she told The Associated Press on Wednesday.