‘Superior Donuts’ stars Judd Hirsch as owner of kneady shop

"Superior Donuts" shakes out as a sitcom dialectic pitting experience, wisdom and mulishness against unbridled energy, initiative and being too impulsive.

All the while, Arthur's shop relies on a sprinkling of regulars played by David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, Anna Baryshnikov, Darien Sills-Evans and Rell Battle as well as Katey Sagal as a Chicago cop who's been coming to Superior Donuts since childhood.

CBS serves up a sample Thursday at 7:30 p.m. locally before delivering the series to Mondays at 8 p.m.

But now, to get one issue out of the way: "I don't eat doughnuts," Hirsch confides. "I can't eat sweets. I do. But I can't."

He clearly doesn't need the sugar rush. In March, he turns 82. Yet, over a recent salad in Manhattan, he radiates the vigor and volubility of a youngster. Appearance, too: Apart from grayer hair and the paunch he proudly sports, he looks little different than he did decades ago as cabby Alex Reiger on the sitcom classic "Taxi."

" 'Taxi' was good because it came down to loving everybody," Hirsch recalls fondly. "It always resolved itself that way: finding a solution to a problem — doing the best you can. Not the best IMAGINABLE. The best you CAN. Big difference. If you put that good will inside all the jokes, the audience will feel it. THAT'S the magic of situation comedy.

"That's the only thing I know," he declares.

Not quite. Since landing his first professional role — The Telephone Man in the 1960s Broadway smash "Barefoot in the Park" — this Bronx, N.Y., native with an engineering degree has gathered know-how and acclaim in theater (two Tonys), film (including an Oscar-nominated performance in the Mary Tyler Moore drama "Ordinary People") and a string of TV series, picking up a pair of Emmys for "Taxi."

But the everyman quality he has brought to his sitcoms, especially "Taxi" and now "Superior Donuts," is what he's best known for. And he knows plenty about such comic ventures.

"There are two things that make comedy great," he says, launching into a punchy exposition.

"One is the surprise element: You never thought it would happen, but it does. Or you wouldn't think that anybody would do that, but they do. Or you wouldn't think it could be solved, but it will be. You know what I mean?"

But then the second thing, whatever it might be, is lost in a flurry of other observations: The excess sugar in children's diets … "those schmucks in Washington" who deny climate change … people who knock actors as ill-suited to speak out on the issues: "We had a PRESIDENT who was an actor!"

Not that Hirsch dwells on this negative stuff, he insists.