The real Salt Lake housewives of Pioneer Theatre’s ‘Women in Jeopardy!’

Since the play is set in Salt Lake City, it offers jokes local audiences might appreciate about possible conspiracies involving Utah's dominant culture and our incomprehensible-to-outsiders address convention.

One local homage embedded in the story is the address of the actors' housing, Meldrum House, in the University district on 1300 East. "They need to know that one for their Ubers," says director Karen Azenberg, adding that this cast in particular is taking advantage of exploring Salt Lake City as a way to understand their characters.

As the missing woman's investigation unfolds, a rumor surfaces that it might be some sort of Mormon conspiracy. Or perhaps, someone suggests, the woman was an escapee from a polygamous compound.

"What makes them think it's a Mormon thing?" one character asks.

"It's Salt Lake," comes the reply. "Everything's a Mormon thing."

"There aren't a lot of comedies written about women in Utah," Azenberg understates, adding she selected the comedy for subscribers who say they want to have fun at the theater. "It's easier to find things funnier when you really recognize yourself or your circumstances or your city in the story."

Utah theatergoers will remember MacLeod's "Find and Sign," which Pioneer produced in 2012, or the company's 2015 Play-by-Play workshop of "Slow Food." MacLeod, a playwright-in-residence at Ohio's Kenyon College, also lives in New Hampshire.

The city provided the backdrop as she based the story on a structure suggested by British theater critic Eric Bentley's famous quip: "If comedy begins in the kitchen and the bedroom, it can walk out under the stars."

The comedy features "women of a certain age" who also happen to be the protagonists driving the story, a welcome change from the usual pop-culture and cinematic depictions of female characters, often anchored in secondary roles as somebody's wife or mother.

In addition, it's a classic comedy built on rhythm. "People don't write comedies like this anymore," Azenberg says. "It has a series of lines that end in punchlines, and you have to keep driving to get to the punchline, or the punchline isn't as funny."

In rehearsals, the actors are working to ground their characters in reality, so that when the dialogue becomes, in Azenberg's description, "vaguely hysterical" in the tone of its high-pitched comedy, the story can take off.

"That's where the comedy is: Watching real people get completely out of hand," she says, while the onstage risk is letting the comedy go too far.

She hopes theatergoers will find it inherently funny to watch the housewives' hysteria feed on itself. "We can all recognize a moment in our lives when it happens to us, and it's just going to spiral," Azenberg says. "You see it, and you feel it, and when you're watching it happen to somebody else, it's funny. When it happens to ourselves, maybe not."

Rouse, who plays Liz, is returning to Pioneer Theatre more than 20 years after playing Billie Dawn in "Born Yesterday." "It's really fun to be my age," says the 53-year-old New York-based actor, "and playing the sexpot. A lot of time the business isn't interested in women being sexy after the age of 40."

She calls her character "excited." "There has been a renaissance of my nether parts!" Liz confides to her friends. It's a line that in rehearsal Azenberg has suggested shouldn't trip easily off Liz's tongue, "because this is all so new to her," Rouse says.

Rouse loves the modern farcical nature of the script, which is mostly a romp, but has a slightly serious theme about the intimacy of a circle of friends. "I value the fact that it's written that they love each other, no matter what," says Rouse, in contrast to reality TV depictions of backstabbing and cat-fighting housewives.