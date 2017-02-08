TV preview: James Corden is hosting the Grammys

AT A GLANCE
The Week Ahead
—
‘Humans’
In the Season 2 premiere, Niska is still at large and in possession of the consciousness code.
Watch » 11 p.m. Monday, AMC
NCIS’/’NCIS New Orleans’
In a two-part crossover, the teams search for a stolen terrorism “playbook” that could endanger the nation.
Watch » 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, CBS/Ch. 2
‘Spy in the Wild’
Cameras placed inside realistic animatronic animals allow naturists to get close to wildlife.
Watch » 7 p.m. Wednsday, PBS/Ch. 7
‘Doubt’
Katherine Heigl stars in this new legal drama that’s really more of a soap opera.
Watch » 9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS/Ch. 2
This Weekend
—
‘Reign’
Queen Elizabeth plots against Mary. (Fourth and final season premiere)
Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, CW/Ch. 30
‘Saturday Night Live’
Alec Baldwin hosts. Gee, do you think he might mock Donald Trump? Ed Sheeran performs.
Watch » 10:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC/Ch. 5
‘Victoria on Masterpiece’
Prince Albert takes on a noble cause; Victoria gets her way at court.
Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7
‘Homeland’
Carrie has to handle her client; Saul’s trip takes a turn.
Watch » 10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime
‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’
Oliver returns with his first original episode in three months.
Watch » midnight Sunday, HBO