TV preview: James Corden is hosting the Grammys

First Published      Updated 30 minutes ago
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are the biggest prize in the music industry, but no matter who wins this show is always entertaining. Scheduled performers include Bruno Mars, Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. And hosting for the first time is James Corden, the host of "The Late Late Show."

Watch • 6 p.m. Sunday, CBS/Ch. 2

 

AT A GLANCE

The Week Ahead

‘Humans’

In the Season 2 premiere, Niska is still at large and in possession of the consciousness code.

Watch » 11 p.m. Monday, AMC

NCIS’/’NCIS New Orleans’

In a two-part crossover, the teams search for a stolen terrorism “playbook” that could endanger the nation.

Watch » 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, CBS/Ch. 2

‘Spy in the Wild’

Cameras placed inside realistic animatronic animals allow naturists to get close to wildlife.

Watch » 7 p.m. Wednsday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Doubt’

Katherine Heigl stars in this new legal drama that’s really more of a soap opera.

Watch » 9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS/Ch. 2

This Weekend

‘Reign’

Queen Elizabeth plots against Mary. (Fourth and final season premiere)

Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, CW/Ch. 30

‘Saturday Night Live’

Alec Baldwin hosts. Gee, do you think he might mock Donald Trump? Ed Sheeran performs.

Watch » 10:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC/Ch. 5

‘Victoria on Masterpiece’

Prince Albert takes on a noble cause; Victoria gets her way at court.

Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Homeland’

Carrie has to handle her client; Saul’s trip takes a turn.

Watch » 10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Oliver returns with his first original episode in three months.

Watch » midnight Sunday, HBO

