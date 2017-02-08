TV preview: James Corden is hosting the Grammys

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

The Week Ahead

‘Humans’

In the Season 2 premiere, Niska is still at large and in possession of the consciousness code.

Watch » 11 p.m. Monday, AMC

NCIS’/’NCIS New Orleans’

In a two-part crossover, the teams search for a stolen terrorism “playbook” that could endanger the nation.

Watch » 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, CBS/Ch. 2

‘Spy in the Wild’

Cameras placed inside realistic animatronic animals allow naturists to get close to wildlife.

Watch » 7 p.m. Wednsday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Doubt’

Katherine Heigl stars in this new legal drama that’s really more of a soap opera.

Watch » 9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS/Ch. 2

This Weekend

—

‘Reign’

Queen Elizabeth plots against Mary. (Fourth and final season premiere)

Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, CW/Ch. 30

‘Saturday Night Live’

Alec Baldwin hosts. Gee, do you think he might mock Donald Trump? Ed Sheeran performs.

Watch » 10:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC/Ch. 5

‘Victoria on Masterpiece’

Prince Albert takes on a noble cause; Victoria gets her way at court.

Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Homeland’

Carrie has to handle her client; Saul’s trip takes a turn.

Watch » 10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Oliver returns with his first original episode in three months.

Watch » midnight Sunday, HBO