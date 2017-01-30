Ann Cannon: 7 good reasons to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday

Maybe you're a person who doesn't care about football. I'm cool with that. It takes all kinds to make the world go round. However, I think you should seriously consider watching the Super Bowl this coming Sunday when (using my TV announcer voice here) THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TAKE ON THE ATLANTA FALCONS!

Here are the reasons. Dips The Super Bowl is one of those events that call for awesome dips for crackers and chips. Anything goes. Guacamole, seven-layer dip, artichoke dip, bacon-spinach dip, seafood-related dips, that fake cheese dip you get at 7-Eleven, which is better than it has a right to be, that dip your mom used to make out of a package of Lipton Onion Soup and a carton of sour cream. Cheese balls are also a good call on the snack food front. Commercials There have been some great Super Bowl games over the years, while others have been yawnfests. Some of us, for example, can remember when the Broncos routinely had their butts kicked back in the day, which was the inspiration for this joke. Question: What is the Broncos' favorite "wine"? Answer: "Do we have to go to the Super Bowl again this year?" OK. You're right. That joke works better when you tell it out loud. But that's not the point. The point is this: While the games themselves may not always make for great television viewing, the commercials usually do. Think Betty White getting tackled before being offered a Snickers bar by a teammate. My advice if you don't care about football? Turn down the game and turn up the commercials. You won't be sorry. Also! Wings! Dips and cheese balls aren't the only basic Super Bowl Food Groups. Bring on the wings! Tom Brady Oh, Tom Brady. I find it so easy to dislike you and your supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, doing her yoga moves all over the Internet these days. You have none of the good old boy charm of a Peyton Manning or the self-deprecating humor of an Aaron Rodgers. Instead, whenever you hold a press conference, standing there in your knit beanie looking pretty, you come across (to me, at least) as a smug frat boy. But dude! You are so the real deal. You're skilled and you're smart. You're tenacious and you're tough. And I'm sure you feel much, much better now that I've validated you. (Tell Gisele I say hi!) Think of the future You won't always have an opportunity to watch a Super Bowl in the future. Given all the controversy swirling around the game these days, football in its present iteration probably won't be around 100 years from now. But then neither will we. So never mind. Take a break Americans can all take a break from fighting about things that ultimately matter (public policy, for example) to something that doesn't (which team wins Super Bowl LI). Let me be clear about this, however. If the Chiefs were playing, the outcome would totally, totally matter. Good excuse for a party Well, hell, in the end, it's a grand excuse to throw a party. Look outside, people. It's still cold. It's still dark. Everywhere I go in Salt Lake City, I hear people say, "I know we need the moisture, but . . ." In other words, there's been P.L.E.N.T.Y of winter this winter. So why not use the Super Bowl as an opportunity to liven things up by connecting with human beings in real time (as opposed to online) and invite a few people over to the family manse. You'll be happy you did. Ann Cannon can be reached at acannon@sltrib.com or facebook.com/anncannontrib.