Scott D. Pierce: Talk show with animals latest for Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson, not busy enough starring in the sitcom "Black-ish" and hosting the game show "To Tell the Truth," has added talk-show hosting to his list of credits.
But not just another talk show with the same celebrities promoting their latest project. This is "Animal Nation" on Animal Planet (Fridays, 8 p.m.), and the guests are — you guessed it! — animals.
"So this is, at least to our knowledge, this is the first talk show in history where it's the animals, and they bring the celebrities," said executive producer Brian Volk Weiss.
There are celebrities (including George Lopez, Cheryl Hines, Jerry O'Connell, Walton Goggins and Michaela Watkins), with their pets, but it's more than that. There are clips of animals doing cute and/or amazing things. And animal experts bring everything from llama and rattle snakes to falcons and sloths, reminiscent of the visits Jack Hanna made to the "Late Show with David Letterman."