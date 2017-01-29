Ask Ann Cannon: New Tribune advice columnist will try hard not to screw up your life

Still. I didn't know what to expect when I walked into Jennifer's office, so I was delighted when she asked if I would consider doing an advice column for The Salt Lake Tribune.

(Memo to my family: Hey, look at that! Someone actually wants my advice!)

I immediately put on my professional face and said, "Of course. I would be honored to take on this new responsibility, beginning right now."

But first some disclaimers.

I am not a licensed therapist or social worker. I am also not a licensed Realtor, cabdriver, surgeon, food handler, day-care provider, aesthetician, veterinarian, acupuncturist, architect, financial planner, tattoo artist or chiropractor.

In short, I am not licensed to do ANYTHING in the state of Utah except drive a car. So there's that, although it may interest you to know that I excel at parallel parking and will happily provide educational demonstrations if asked.

Still, I will do my best to answer your questions. Bottom line, I'll try hard not to screw up your life.

Now here are a few examples of questions I've already received, along with my answers.

How many cats make somebody a Cat Lady?

— "Wondering"

One more than you already have. Clearly. So don't worry about it.

My extended family is a house divided. Some of us voted for Clinton. Some of us voted for Trump. Passions run strong on both sides. The problem is that there's a family wedding coming up and I'm worried that things could get ugly amongst us. Any suggestions?

­— "Nervous About Nuptials"

Good times, right?

This is why there used to be unwritten rules about discussing religion and politics in polite society, because doing so tends to generate heat (as the old saying goes) without shedding much light. We human beings hold our beliefs — political and religious — close to our hearts. In fact, we often define ourselves by intensely held beliefs, which then confer upon us feelings of deeply satisfying righteousness. Yay! Truth is on our side! That's why we get so riled up when it comes to politics and religion.