Dish of the Week: Sweet potato cannelloni at Table X in Millcreek

$7 • The chefs at Table X have a winning way with vegetables. Case in point — cannelloni formed by wrapping cooked, sliced sweet potato around house-made farmer cheese. This lovely little appetizer was garnished with chile pepper flakes and watercress, which added a little zing, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. It was a good example of the intention of the chef/owners to showcase seasonal foods, which means the menu will change often.

Table X • 1457 E. 3350 South, Millcreek; 385-528-3712; Wednesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.