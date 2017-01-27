‘Mamma Mia!’ says its final goodbyes to Salt Lake City

That poignancy helps Markson bring her all to each performance, she said, despite the rigorous travel schedule of the show.

Often, the performers are on a bus for several hours, unpack and perform a single show before packing up again and performing elsewhere in the country.

"The audience doesn't care you've been sitting on a bus all day. It's been about maintaining the show and finding out what I can do and what I have to do to perform my best show," she said.

The several days in Salt Lake City will be a welcome respite from recent near-daily road trips.

Regardless of the travel schedule, Markson said she is filled with optimism and energy every time she takes the stage as Sophie.

"Sophie is so hopelessly optimistic and spunky. It's fun to be filled with that energy every night. … It's fun to be filled with the boundless joy that Sophie has," said Markson, who relates to the character well as she describes herself as bubbly, bold and zealous.

While her favorite parts of the show can change night to night or rise to the top for a few weeks until something else strikes her, she said the most consistently enjoyable part of the show for her is "Honey Honey." It's the number where she explains her plot to find out who her father is by inviting three of her mother's past flames to her wedding 20 years after her mother's romance with one of them. Sophie gets to tease out the information to her friends Lisa (played by Niki Badua) and Ali (played by Chloe Kounadis).

"We are just having the times of our lives, and I get to unravel the whole scheme to them," Markson said. "It's like hanging out with your best friends, and it's before things go wrong, so there is so much hope and optimism that things will go perfectly."

That bubbly energy is found in the bulk of the songs throughout the musical. While the songs were written in the 1970s, the musical came to life in 1999. Its 14 years on Broadway made it the eighth-longest-running show there. The costumes still pay homage to the '70s, with brightly colored bellbottoms and peasant skirts garbing the performers, and the Greek-isle setting is helped with plenty of blue and white costumes as well.

The fun and engaging story is something Markson is delighted to share with audiences every night.

"I hope that the audience can spend 2 ½ hours in our world and escape anything and everything else because I think everyone needs that right now and always," she said. "The message I hope others take away from the show is to appreciate what's right in front of you instead of spend your energy searching for something you think is better. That, and I hope they take home the message of appreciating their mothers."