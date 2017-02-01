TV preview: Bravo is chasing ‘Imposters’

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Post a Comment JOIN THE

AT A GLANCE

The Week Ahead

—

‘Supergirl’

A White Martian tries to take M’gann back to Mars to face punishment as a traitor.

Watch » 7 p.m. Monday, CW/Ch. 30

‘APB’

This new series about a tech billionaire who takes over a Chicago police precinct is ludicrous — and not in a good way.

Watch » 8 p.m. Monday, Fox/Ch. 13

‘Legion’

This new Marvel series about a guy with mental issues and superpowers (he’s Professor Charles Xavier’s son) is definitely not for everyone.

Watch » 11 p.m. Wednesday, FX

‘Riverdale’

Cheryl is suspected in her twin brother’s murder.

Watch » 8 p.m. Thursday, CW/Ch. 30

This Weekend

—

‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this comedy as Realtors who become zombies. Really.

Watch » Streaming, Netflix

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

Rebecca’s father makes a surprise appearance; Josh takes a long, hard look at his life. (Season finale)

Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, CW/Ch. 30

Super Bowl LI

It’s the Atlanta Falcons vs. the New England Patriots in Houston.

Watch » 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox/Ch. 13. (Fox’s pregame programming begins at 9 a.m. Really.)

‘Victoria on Masterpiece’

Turns out it can be extremely complicated getting married if you’re the queen of the British Empire.

Watch » 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7