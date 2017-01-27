Scott D. Pierce: CBS’ ‘Training Day’ is a sequel, not a remake

In the TV show (Thursday, 9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2), another young, idealistic cop, Kyle Craig (newcomer Justin Cornwell), teams up with a morally ambiguous veteran, Frank Rourke (Bill Paxton, "Big Love").

But while Frank pushes the limits and breaks the rules, he doesn't murder Russian mobsters, steal millions from drug dealers and try to have his new partner killed.

That was Alonzo.

The LAPD leadership worries that Frank may be too much like Alonzo; Kyle has been assigned as his partner to spy on him and report on his unorthodox methods.

"The beauty of it is you get to explore, a little further than you can in a movie, about what's too far and what's not too far when it comes to doing the right thing," Fuqua said.

Frank has "a gunslinger code of honor. He's tough, but he's fair," Paxton said.

And the relationship between Frank and Kyle is part father and son, part "buddy thing." That was definitely not true in the movie.

Kyle is "a different character, different take on it," Cornwell said.

Fuqua compared the original "Training Day" to "Heart of Darkness" — Alonzo went "deep upriver" and lost himself, whereas Frank has "gone upriver and made it back."

"He's not setting his partner up to be killed," Paxton said —an important distinction.

But the TV series is by no means a journey into darkness. There are plenty of laughs in the midst of the suspense and gunfights.

"It has much more humor than the movie," Fuqua said. "I mean, if I'd had more time in the film, I would have put more humor in it. But in a show like this, you can have that. And you can have a lot of fun."

The new "Training Day" is hardly revolutionary. It's the latest in a long line of dozens — hundreds? — of buddy-cop shows, although these guys don't start out as the best of friends and are, at best, rather uneasy partners who don't approve of each other.