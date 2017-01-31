Huddle around these 6 Super Bowl recipes from Utah food producers

Whether you're cheering for the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots — or simply tuning in for the commercials — on Super Bowl Sunday, you'll want a menu that scores points with the hungry football fans gathered around the TV.

The Salt Lake Tribune recruited six Utah food producers to come up with a game-day menu that uses their bottled and packaged salsas, sauces, spices, cheese and dips. The playbook includes a quarter-by-quarter plan with easy-to-make recipes so even cooks can get out of the kitchen and watch the action. — Pregame warm-up Solstice stuffed mushrooms • The filling for this easy appetizer is ground chicken or turkey seasoned with For the Birds poultry blend from Solstice Spices. Owner Heather Peeters dries herbs from local gardens to create this mix that includes onion, rosemary, sage, basil and thyme. — First-quarter kickoff Beehive nacho cheese dip • After the national anthem, place this cheesy dip — made with the Hatch Chile Cheddar from Beehive Cheese Co. — on the table. Cheese maker Steffan Christiansen won the company's nacho cook-off with this recipe that showcases New Mexico's famous roasted chiles. — Second-quarter refresher Chili Beak ceviche • This mix of chopped fresh vegetables with cooked shrimp gets a kick from Chili Beak's spicy roasted chile oil. Substitute cauliflower for the shrimp if you've got vegetarians and vegans at the party or just want something lighter before halftime. — Halftime sandwich blitz Rustic Tomato meatball sliders • Make an easy sweet-and-sour sauce for meatballs by mixing a jar of Rustic Tomato's old-fashioned chile sauce — from Jason Moffat's great-great-grandmother's recipe — with jelly. Serve the meatballs right out of the pan with toothpicks or stuff them in a roll with coleslaw. — Third-quarter pigskin pass Salsitas Mendoza pork riblets • These tender, bone-in bites are a one-pan wonder, seared with garlic and then simmered with a bottle of Salsitas Mendoza. Owners Linnaea and Sergio Mendoza use a family recipe to make this roasted tomato salsa. — Fourth-quarter sweet sneak Polka Bean's chocolate stuffed churro bites • No one will know that these cinnamon-sugar dessert bites are filled with Polka Bean's healthy-ish chocolate hummus rather than the usual high-calorie hazelnut spread from the grocery store. Owner Wendy Butters makes the decadent filling with white beans, dark brown sugar, top-quality cacao and spices. kathys@sltrib.com — Solstice Spices stuffed mushrooms 1/4 pound ground turkey, chicken or pork Solstice Spice For the Birds poultry mix 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon butter 16 white button mushrooms, stems removed 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded Heat oven or toaster oven to 350 degrees. Season ground meat well with For the Birds poultry mix. In an oven-safe sauté pan over medium-high heat, brown the meat in olive oil. Move the meat around the pan, breaking up into small pieces. Heat 2 to 3 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from pan. Return pan to the heat. Add butter and mushroom tops. Season with For the Birds. Cover and allow mushrooms to soften and caramelize slightly in the pan. Turn mushrooms so the tops are down. Lower heat to medium low. Season the mushrooms again with For the Birds. Add about a teaspoon-size scoop of cooked meat and a bit of mozzarella to each mushroom. Move the pan to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted. Servings • 4 Source: Heather Peeters, Solstice Spices — Beehive's Hatch Chile Cheese Cheddar dip 1 1/2-pound block of Beehive Cheese Co.'s Hatch Chile Cheddar 4 tablespoons butter 4 tablespoons all-purpose four 2 cups milk, warmed Diced green chiles, for flavor and color Ground black pepper Chips, for serving Shred cheese. In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, melt butter. Sprinkle flour over melted butter and stir to make a smooth roux. Slowly pour in warm milk, stirring until mixture is smooth. Add grated cheese, whisking constantly until mixture is smooth. Stir in chiles and ground pepper. Serve with tortilla chips. Servings • 4 Source: Beehive Cheese Company — Chili Beak ceviche 1 pound chopped and cooked shrimp* 1 medium diced tomato 1/4 cup diced onions 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro 1/2 peeled and diced cucumber 1/4 tsp sea salt 5 limes, juiced 4 teaspoons Chili Beak Spicy Roasted Chili Oil 1 avocado, sliced for garnish Tostadas or corn chips, for serving Toss shrimp (or cauliflower), tomato, onions, cilantro and cucumber in a bowl. Season with salt, lime juice and Chili Beak and mix well. Garnish with avocado slices. Serve with tostadas or with chips. Can be served at room temperature or cold. *Substitute a half head of cauliflower and make this vegan. Servings • 4 Source: Chili Beak ­— Rustic Tomato's meatball sliders Meatballs: 2 (22-ounce) packages frozen meatballs (Nature's Rancher brand suggested) 1 (9-ounce) jar Rustic Tomato Chili Sauce (sweet and savory flavor suggested) 1 jar cranberry jalapeño jelly (Utah's Pepperlane brand suggested) ½ cup brown sugar or coconut palm sugar 1 tablespoon lemon juice Coleslaw: 1 tablespoon butter 1 (16-ounce) package coleslaw mix 4 tablespoons Greek yogurt 4 tablespoons chopped red onion 2 teaspoons lemon juice 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar Dash of salt Dash of pepper Dash of celery seed Sliders: Baguette sliced lengthwise Provolone or cheddar cheese slices 1 (9-ounce) jar Rustic Tomato Chili Sauce, any flavor Place frozen meatballs into a slow cooker. In a separate bowl, combine chile sauce, jelly, brown sugar and lemon juice and pour over meatballs. Cook on low until heated through. For coleslaw, melt butter over medium heat, add coleslaw mix and sauté just until vegetables are softened. Remove from heat. In a separate container, combine yogurt, red onion, lemon juice and vinegar. Season with salt, pepper and celery seed. Pour dressing over coleslaw and stir to combine. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use. To assemble sandwiches, heat broiler. Place coleslaw on the bottom half of the split baguette or bun. Top with meatballs and cheese slices. Spread a little butter (optional) along top half of baguette. Place open-faced under the broiler until bread is golden and cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Remove from oven and top with Rustic Tomato Chili Sauce. Fold top slice of bread over meat and melted cheese and slice into individual sliders. Servings • 4 Source: Rustic Tomato Chili Sauce ­— Salsitas Mendoza Mexican style pork ribs (costillas de puerco) 2 pounds bone in pork ribs 3 or 4 tablespoons oil 2 cloves garlic 1 pint jar medium roasted tomato salsa from Salsitas Mendoza 1 cup water Cut riblets between the bone so they are in individual pieces. Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Squeeze garlic cloves with a garlic press into the pan, add riblets and sear meat. Add full jar of salsa with 1 cup water. Simmer over low heat until ribs are tender, about 1 hour. Can be done on the stove, in the oven or a slow cooker. — Polka Bean's chocolate stuffed churro bites Churro bites: 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon 1/2 cup milk 2 tablespoons canola oil 1 large egg 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Topping: 1/3 cup sugar 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder 3 tablespoons butter, melted Filling: 1 (8-ounce) tub Polka Bean Chocolate Spice Dip & Spread Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 24-count mini muffin pan with cooking oil spray. In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice, Add milk, oil, egg and vanilla extract and beat with a hand mixer until well blended. Spoon the batter into the mini muffin pan until each is approximately 3/4 full. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a rack and cool 5 minutes. While the churro bites are cooking, make the topping by combining sugar, cinnamon and cocoa powder in a gallon-size plastic storage bag. Melt the butter on a large, shallow plate. When the churro bites have cooled 5 minutes, roll in the melted butter and place in the bag. Shake until bites are well coated with sugar and spice. Transfer to a plate. Fill a piping bag with the Polka Bean Chocolate Spice Dip & Spread. Using a wide nozzle, fill each churro bite with dip until they puff — but be careful not to overfill and "split" them. Or, rather than piping in the chocolate hummus, you can offer the hummus as a dip instead. Enjoy churro bites at room temperature or heat for 10 seconds in the microwave. Servings • 12 Source: Polka Bean